Inclusive World's Silent Auction

Starting bid
🇺🇸 Presidential Reserve: Domaine Larazar Cabernet Sauvignon
Acquire five bottles of a wine so exclusive, it cannot be bought in any store.
This Domaine Larazar 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon is a private-label masterpiece crafted by renowned vintner Katie Fox of Private Vines.
* Presidential Pedigree: This exact style of wine was selected and served at White House presidential dinners.
* Exclusive Origin: Grown in Saratoga, California, within the prestigious Santa Cruz Mountains Appellation.
* Unobtainable Rarity: A true private label, available only through this auction.
Item: 5 Bottles of Domaine Larazar 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon.
Starting bid
Starting bid
This original vintage oil on canvas captures the raw power and dramatic beauty of the sea under a stormy sky. The artist masterfully uses dynamic brushstrokes to depict churning waves crashing onto the shore, while a moody, cloud-filled sky creates an atmosphere of both turmoil and awe. The play of light and shadow highlights the intricate details of the white-capped waves and the dark, reflective surface of the water, making the scene feel alive with motion and energy. This captivating oil on canvas by artist Sreenivas Gollapudi
Starting bid
This captivating oil on canvas by artist Sreenivas Gollapudi transports the viewer to a sun-drenched coastal town. The painting, titled 'Mediterranean Street,' masterfully uses light and shadow to create depth and atmosphere. A narrow, winding street lined with vibrant, textured buildings leads the eye toward the shimmering expanse of the sea and a clear blue sky. The artist's distinctive brushwork brings a dynamic quality to the scene, while the warm color palette evokes a sense of tranquility and European charm. This is a meticulously crafted piece that would serve as a striking focal point in any collection
Starting bid
⛳ Tee Time for Two at Cinnabar Hills Golf Course! 🏌️♀️
Escape to the stunning scenery of Gilroy and enjoy a premier round of golf for two at the highly-regarded Cinnabar Hills Golf Course.
This is your chance to:
* Challenge yourself on their beautifully maintained 18-hole course.
* Enjoy breathtaking South Bay views as you play.
* Spend quality time on the links with a friend, colleague, or loved one.
Whether you're looking to lower your handicap or just enjoy a scenic day outdoors, this is an experience you won't want to miss. Perfect for the avid golfer or the casual enthusiast!
Starting bid
Bid on a valuable health and wellness package! This certificate entitles the bearer to a complete chiropractic exam and one adjustment session at the highly-regarded Tritan Chiropractic clinic in Saratoga, CA.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Original Madhubani painting of a proud peacock in vivid red and white, honoring India’s timeless folk art and the vibrance of cultural heritage. It’s 16x20 inches
Starting bid
Inspired by the traditional Nayakar art style of South India, Darpana Sundari celebrates confidence, grace, and self-reflection. With its vivid colors and intricate details, this piece honors the richness of South Indian heritage and the artistry that continues to inspire today.
Artist: Deepa Lakshminarayanan
Style: Nayakar Art
Medium: Poster color on Paper
Size: 11”x17”
Starting bid
Drawing inspiration from Kerala’s classical mural tradition, this work showcases flowing lines, intricate motifs, and radiant hues. A graceful parrot, perches amidst lotus blooms and swirling clouds — evoking harmony between nature and spirit. Blending traditional technique with contemporary expression, the piece celebrates the timeless elegance of Indian heritage.
Artist: Deepa Lakshminarayanan
Medium: Poster color on paper
Style: Kerala Mural
Size: 7.5”x23.5”
Starting bid
The Inclusive World hamper is handcrafted by our students and includes a personalized mug, tea light holder, two large block-printed accessory bags, five medium pouches, five handmade greeting cards, two block-printed wine bags, a tote bag, and a T-shirt. Each item is made with care and creativity, reflecting our mission of inclusion and empowerment.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Go behind the scenes and see food innovation in action with this exclusive private tour of the Shastha Foods manufacturing facility in San Jose. This is a unique opportunity to witness state-of-the-art automation and see exactly how their popular idli and dosa batters are produced with a "hands-free" process that ensures quality. This package is for a private group and is an insightful experience for food enthusiasts, tech buffs, or anyone curious about modern food production!
Details:
Starting bid
“Intrinsic Harmony” – A Kolam-inspired painting celebrating unity in diversity. Lotus motifs and vibrant Kolam hearts symbolize the beauty of connection, nature, and neurodiversity. size 4ft by 4ft.
Artist : Divya Prabhu
Starting bid
☕ Cothas Coffee Brew Box
Experience the authentic taste of South Indian filter coffee with this elegant Brew Box from Cothas Coffee — one of India’s most loved heritage coffee brands.
This beautifully packaged set includes:
Perfect for coffee lovers who appreciate tradition, flavor, and the art of slow brewing. Bring home the aroma of freshly brewed South Indian filter coffee — a timeless ritual in every cup.
Starting bid
Up for auction is a brand‑new, unopened Shokz OpenComm2 UC 2025 Upgrade wireless headset. Ideal for hybrid working, remote meetings, office use, or on‑the‑go calls.
Key features:
• Open‑ear bone‑conduction design keeps you aware of surroundings while you talk.
• USB‑C charging (no proprietary cable) for convenience.
• Up to 16 hours talk time and 8 hours listening time.
• Multipoint Bluetooth pairing (connect up to two devices simultaneously).
• IP55 rated for dust and water resistance (suitable for work environments).
• Zoom‑certified with wired USB‑A/USB‑C adapter included for PC/Mac use.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
