Inclusive World's Silent Auction

🇺🇸 Presidential Reserve: Domaine Larazar Cabernet Sauvignon

Acquire five bottles of a wine so exclusive, it cannot be bought in any store.

This Domaine Larazar 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon is a private-label masterpiece crafted by renowned vintner Katie Fox of Private Vines.

* Presidential Pedigree: This exact style of wine was selected and served at White House presidential dinners.

* Exclusive Origin: Grown in Saratoga, California, within the prestigious Santa Cruz Mountains Appellation.

* Unobtainable Rarity: A true private label, available only through this auction.

Item: 5 Bottles of Domaine Larazar 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon.