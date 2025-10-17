Incluya Agentic AI Community Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Help us fuel more Incluya seats for vulnerable communities. $100 will support one individual for 12 months with their own emotionally and financially savvy AI companion
Pledge funds from your organization Financial Literacy & Education budget to help us complete Incluya's product development, and launch it to communities everywhere. Fuel Social Impact through trauma-informed, Agentic AI.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!