Incoming Freshman PVHS CREST Parent Group Memberships 2025/26 - Class of 2029

This is for Incoming Freshman - for CREST Parent Group Membership. You will Not Receive any extras. No t-shirt, no deals/stickers, and NO Lanyard. Only for a One (1) Year Membership to the CERST Parent Group and you will need to purchase a New Membership for each year following. All Memberships are considered a tax-deductible donation and there are no refunds available. By getting a CREST Membership you are agreeing to donate these funds to our 501c3 organization to help support the program, teachers and staff and some of the activates CPG provides on a regular basis. . This donation membership does not mean you may not be asked for additional assistance when the events and program need it.