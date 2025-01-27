Incoming Freshman PVHS CREST Parent Group Memberships 2025/26 - Class of 2029

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
This is for a 4 Year Membership - Including extras - you will receive a T-shirt, decals/stickers (2), and a lanyard. This is for Incoming Freshmen for Class of 2029. Membership for CREST Parent Group. All Memberships are considered a tax-deductible donation and there are no refunds available. By getting a CREST Membership you are agreeing to donate these funds to our 501c3 organization to help support the program, teachers and staff and some of the activates CPG provides on a regular basis. You are also understanding that this CREST PG Membership does give you a small discount in the student's Senior Year to the CREST Senior Banquet. This donation membership does not mean you may not be asked for additional assistance when the events and program need it.
No expiration
This is for Incoming Freshman - for CREST Parent Group Membership. You will Not Receive any extras. No t-shirt, no deals/stickers, and NO Lanyard. Only for a One (1) Year Membership to the CERST Parent Group and you will need to purchase a New Membership for each year following. All Memberships are considered a tax-deductible donation and there are no refunds available. By getting a CREST Membership you are agreeing to donate these funds to our 501c3 organization to help support the program, teachers and staff and some of the activates CPG provides on a regular basis. . This donation membership does not mean you may not be asked for additional assistance when the events and program need it.
