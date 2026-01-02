InCourage 2026

InCourage Fireside Chat will be where hearts open and walls come down.





Set in an intimate, welcoming atmosphere, will ba a space where conversations create space for honesty, wisdom, and Spirit-led dialogue. Our speakers won’t just talk to you—they’ll share with you. Real stories. Real faith. Real obedience. The kind of conversations that remind you that you are not alone and that God is faithful in every season.





This is a place to listen, reflect, laugh, and be InCouraged—where clarity replaces confusion and purpose feels within reach. Come ready to receive insight, ask questions, and hear what God is speaking through authentic voices who have walked the road and chosen Black & White—no gray area.





Pull up a seat.

Settle in.

Let the fire warm your faith.



