InCourage Fireside Chat will be where hearts open and walls come down.
Set in an intimate, welcoming atmosphere, will ba a space where conversations create space for honesty, wisdom, and Spirit-led dialogue. Our speakers won’t just talk to you—they’ll share with you. Real stories. Real faith. Real obedience. The kind of conversations that remind you that you are not alone and that God is faithful in every season.
This is a place to listen, reflect, laugh, and be InCouraged—where clarity replaces confusion and purpose feels within reach. Come ready to receive insight, ask questions, and hear what God is speaking through authentic voices who have walked the road and chosen Black & White—no gray area.
Pull up a seat.
Settle in.
Let the fire warm your faith.
Friday night is not a warm-up.
It’s the ignition.
InCourage Friday Night Revival is where hearts get awakened, chains get confronted, and clarity meets conviction. This is the night you come expecting God to speak plainly and move boldly.
We are honored to welcome Evangelist Latrice Ryan as our speaker.
And truly… if you know, you know.
There is a weight on her words, a fire on her assignment, and a grace for calling things into order—no fluff, no gray area, just truth that pierces and love that restores. This is the kind of revival that doesn’t just excite you in the room; it follows you home.
Come ready.
Come open.
Come hungry.
Friday night is for the sisters who know they can’t afford to miss what God is doing now.
InCourage 2026 — Revival Night
Friday. Sacred space. Holy expectation.
We’ll see you there.
The InCourage Fragrance Experience
This is more than creating a fragrance—it’s creating a reminder.
On Saturday, you’ll be guided through an intentional fragrance experience where scent meets purpose. You’ll blend notes that speak to who you are, where God has brought you from, and where He is calling you next. Every choice is personal. Every layer is intentional.
Just as God is refining us to walk in clarity—Black & White, no gray area—you’ll create a fragrance that reflects your identity and commitment to live fully for His glory.
This experience is immersive, elegant, and prayerfully led. You’ll leave with a custom fragrance you created, a sensory anchor you can return to whenever you need to remember what God spoke to you during InCourage.
It’s not just a scent.
It’s a moment.
A marker.
A memory you’ll carry with you long after the weekend ends.
Investment required.
$
