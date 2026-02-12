NATIONAL SOCIETY OF THE SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

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NATIONAL SOCIETY OF THE SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

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INDEPENDENCE DAY 250 MERCHANDISE

Challenge Coin item
Challenge Coin
$25

Special 2” Commemorative Challenge Coin

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Lapel Pin item
Lapel Pin
$10

Lapel Pin featuring SAR 250 Independence Day Logo.

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Cockade item
Cockade
$35

Special 250th Anniversary Commemorative Cockade.

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T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$30

Dark Blue T-Shirt featuring the SAR 250 Independence Day Logo on the back.

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Independence 250 Medal item
Independence 250 Medal
$250

Independence 250 DELEGATE (without Campaign Bar)

Become one of 56 Delegates to sponsor the SAR Independence Day 250 programs, events and activities. Donors of at least $250 are awarded the special commemorative SAR Independence 250 medal. In addition, you will be recognized at the 250 Gala Dinner and your name will be recognized in all Independence 250 event programs. To make a contribution exceeding $250, use the box below to order your medal and select your campaign level.

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Medal with Campaign Bar item
Medal with Campaign Bar
$500

Medal with Campaign Bar:

DRAFTER campaign bar accented with gold stars - click on the Add button above and select 1 - $500 donation
SIGNER campaign bar accented with gold stars - select 2 - $1,000 donation
FOUNDER campaign bar accented with gold stars - select 5 - $2,500 donation

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Shipping - Must Add Manually
$5.99

REQUIRED - MUST ADD MANUALLY - 1 per order

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Grave Marking Donation - Ben Franklin item
Grave Marking Donation - Ben Franklin
$60

Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.

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Grave Marking Donation - Francis Hopkinson item
Grave Marking Donation - Francis Hopkinson
$60

Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.

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Grave Marking Donation - George Ross item
Grave Marking Donation - George Ross
$60

Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.

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Grave Marking Contribution - Dr. Benjamin Rush item
Grave Marking Contribution - Dr. Benjamin Rush
$60

Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.

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Grave Marking Contribution - Joseph Hewes item
Grave Marking Contribution - Joseph Hewes
$60

Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.

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