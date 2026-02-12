INDEPENDENCE DAY 250 MERCHANDISE

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Special 2” Commemorative Challenge Coin
Lapel Pin featuring SAR 250 Independence Day Logo.
Special 250th Anniversary Commemorative Cockade.
Dark Blue T-Shirt featuring the SAR 250 Independence Day Logo on the back.
Independence 250 DELEGATE (without Campaign Bar)
Become one of 56 Delegates to sponsor the SAR Independence Day 250 programs, events and activities. Donors of at least $250 are awarded the special commemorative SAR Independence 250 medal. In addition, you will be recognized at the 250 Gala Dinner and your name will be recognized in all Independence 250 event programs. To make a contribution exceeding $250, use the box below to order your medal and select your campaign level.
Medal with Campaign Bar:
DRAFTER campaign bar accented with gold stars - click on the Add button above and select 1 - $500 donation
SIGNER campaign bar accented with gold stars - select 2 - $1,000 donation
FOUNDER campaign bar accented with gold stars - select 5 - $2,500 donation
REQUIRED - MUST ADD MANUALLY - 1 per order
Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.
Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.
Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.
Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.
Signers' Grave Markings scheduled for SAR 250 Independence Day on Sunday, July 5.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!