Independence Day Cup - IQOLO Golf Series

About this event
BECOME A 2026 CORPORATE CHAMPION. Secure your team's spot in the IQOLO Golf Series 2026. This registration covers 3 players from your organization and sponsors 1 Veteran of Honor to lead your foursome.
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
Limited to 25 Teams. Impact your community and close 2026 at the top of the leaderboard.
PLAY WITH PURPOSE IN 2026. Don’t have a full team? Register as an individual and we will pair you with other community leaders and a Veteran of Honor for this leg of the 2026 Series.
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
LEAD THE 2026 MISSION. A special category for Veterans who want to take an active role in the foundation’s growth. Your registration covers your spot and helps IQOLO provide "Invitational" slots for fellow disabled veterans throughout the 2026 season.
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
BRAND VISIBILITY ON THE GREEN. Showcase your business to local leaders and veterans.
Includes:
Perfect for local businesses wanting to show their support for our Veterans.
PREMIUM VISIBILITY - THE MOST SEEN BRAND. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the beverage cart that travels the entire course throughout the day, visiting every player multiple times.
Includes:
Only 2 spots available for maximum exclusivity.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!