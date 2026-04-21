IQOLO Foundation

Hosted by

IQOLO Foundation

About this event

Independence Day Cup - IQOLO Golf Series

5310 Michigan Ave

St Cloud, FL 34772, USA

Corporate Team (3 Players + 1 Veteran)
$500
Available until Jul 4

BECOME A 2026 CORPORATE CHAMPION. Secure your team's spot in the IQOLO Golf Series 2026. This registration covers 3 players from your organization and sponsors 1 Veteran of Honor to lead your foursome.

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

  • 2026 Championship Race: Earn points on July 3rd to climb the annual leaderboard.
  • Welcome Kit: Premium player’s gift bag upon check-in.
  • On-Course Excitement: Entry into Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests.
  • The Grand Finale: Every point earned today counts toward the final standings to be celebrated at our Exclusive Year-End Gala in December 2026, where the "Team of the Year" will be crowned!

Limited to 25 Teams. Impact your community and close 2026 at the top of the leaderboard.

Individual Player
$100
Available until Jul 4

PLAY WITH PURPOSE IN 2026. Don’t have a full team? Register as an individual and we will pair you with other community leaders and a Veteran of Honor for this leg of the 2026 Series.

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

  • Tournament Access: 18 holes at Royal St. Cloud, cart fees, and range balls.
  • Player Gift: Official IQOLO welcome gift.
  • Networking: Meet local veterans and business professionals.
  • 2026 Series Points: Your score contributes to your individual standing in the annual IQOLO rankings.
  • Awards: Eligibility for tournament-day prizes and an invitation to our December 2026 Grand Gala.
Empowered Veteran
$75
Available until Jul 4

LEAD THE 2026 MISSION. A special category for Veterans who want to take an active role in the foundation’s growth. Your registration covers your spot and helps IQOLO provide "Invitational" slots for fellow disabled veterans throughout the 2026 season.

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

  • Leadership Role: Act as the "Veteran of Honor" for your assigned team.
  • Full Experience: Includes tournament play, cart, welcome kit, and lunch reception.
  • 2026 Veteran Ranking: Compete for the "Veteran of the Year" title, to be awarded at the Grand Gala in December 2026.
  • Community Impact: Be the heart of the 2026 Series.
Hole Sponsor - July 3rd Independence Cup
$200

BRAND VISIBILITY ON THE GREEN. Showcase your business to local leaders and veterans.

Includes:

  • On-Course Signage: Professional 18"x24" sign with your logo placed at one of the 18 tee boxes.
  • Digital Reach: Recognition on IQOLO’s social media and event website.
  • Ceremony Mention: Official shout-out during the post-event lunch and awards ceremony.
  • December Gala: Acknowledgement in the "2026 Partners" list at our year-end Gala.

Perfect for local businesses wanting to show their support for our Veterans.

Beverage Cart Sponsor - July 3rd
$400

PREMIUM VISIBILITY - THE MOST SEEN BRAND. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the beverage cart that travels the entire course throughout the day, visiting every player multiple times.

Includes:

  • Constant Exposure: High-visibility signage on the beverage cart.
  • Direct Interaction: The opportunity to provide promotional items (business cards, koozies, etc.) to be handed out from the cart.
  • Ceremony Recognition: Special mention during the awards lunch.
  • Gala Invitation: Official recognition as a "Premium Partner" at the December 2026 Grand Gala.

Only 2 spots available for maximum exclusivity.

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