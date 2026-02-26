American Legion John A. Stacker Post No. 775

Hosted by

American Legion John A. Stacker Post No. 775

About this event

Independence Day Parade

5775 Horseshoe Bar Rd

Loomis, CA 95650, USA

General Parade Entry
$25

For an entry other than Veteran, first responder, youth or nonprofit group - which is no charge and should use a different registration option

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Will be listed as a Bronze Sponsor in any advertising including being listed as such on the American Legion 775 website.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Will be listed as a Silver Sponsor in any advertising including being listed as such on the American Legion 775 website.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Will be listed as a Gold Sponsor in any advertising including being listed as such on the American Legion 775 website.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Will be listed as a Platinum Sponsor in any advertising including being listed as such on the American Legion 775 website.

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