Independence Day Parade

Hosted by
About this event
For an entry other than Veteran, first responder, youth or nonprofit group - which is no charge and should use a different registration option
Will be listed as a Bronze Sponsor in any advertising including being listed as such on the American Legion 775 website.
Will be listed as a Silver Sponsor in any advertising including being listed as such on the American Legion 775 website.
Will be listed as a Gold Sponsor in any advertising including being listed as such on the American Legion 775 website.
Will be listed as a Platinum Sponsor in any advertising including being listed as such on the American Legion 775 website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!