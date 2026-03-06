IHS Band Booster's Silent Auction

Want expert support from a master gardener? Always wanted to garden but need expert support to gain confidence? Or maybe you’re an avid gardener but are running into challenges with plant or soil health? If so, this is the auction item for you! You'll receive three one-hour consultations (or a single three-hour consultation) with an expert in his field, Andy Dunham. Andy has more than 3 decades of market gardening experience, ranging from his Peace Corps days in Tanzania to owning an organic, diversified farm with 25 acres under cultivation, which was sold to individuals and grocery stores, including Whole Foods Market.



Andy is also well-versed in land management, so if you're not looking for help with your vegetable garden but would like some sage advice on creating a pollinator-friendly yard by planting natives, Andy’s your guy! As one of the founding steering committee members for the Bee Better Certified program developed by the Xerces Society, he is well-equipped to share insights on how you can create a pollinator-friendly space to reduce pesticide use and create a little BUZZ in your own backyard.



So, don’t BEET around the bush and bid on this SAGE advice today!



Expires August 2027 - good for one three-hour consult or three individual consult times. (Exact timing of consults will depend on availability, but we will do our best to accommodate!)