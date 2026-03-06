IHS Band Booster's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Trade the marching field for the baseball diamond with the ultimate VIP baseball experience! Two Diamond Club tickets to the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, included parking adjacent to the stadium.
The PNC Diamond Club is an exclusive club with seats right on top of the action. The club spans two floors and features premium seating right off the main concourse.
* 100 level club, directly behind home plate
* All-inclusive food and beverage featuring chef's tables
* Two private bars, featuring all-inclusive draft beer and house wine
* In-seat food and beverage service
* Exclusive, climate-controlled indoor club
* Private restrooms
* Stadium Garage Parking included
This is an Electronic Ticket. It will be email to the winner a few days before the game on June 24th. The winner needs to provide an email address.
Starting bid
Capture every high-step, halftime show, and stadium smile! Generously donated by our favorite sideline superhero—Mike Dimatulac, who is always there to capture the magic. Your favorite musician or guard member will receive dedicated, professional coverage across major events, from the sweltering days of band camp to the final championship performance. It's the ultimate way to document their hard work and Independence pride!
The photographer will provide comprehensive coverage of the following milestones:
Starting bid
Get ready to dazzle the audience from the front row to the back of the auditorium! Just like a perfectly polished brass section, your smile deserves to sparkle. This comprehensive care package features a professional whitening procedure to hit those high notes of brightness, along with a full set of essentials—toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, and flossers—to keep your smile in perfect harmony. Step into the spotlight with confidence while supporting the Independence High School Band! $700 Value
Starting bid
Transform your favorite place into a stunning, one-of-a-kind work of art! This exclusive package offers a highly personalized, custom-designed map created using open-source QGIS software. You will collaborate directly with the cartographer, who will dedicate 10 to 20 hours of meticulous design work to tailor every detail to your exact specifications. The result is a gorgeous, large format print ready to be the centerpiece of your home or office.
A scientist with over 25 years of geospatial experience, Tara Kniskern, Ph.D, started Dreaming Beetle LLC as a way to make science accessible by exploiting public data. Examples of her work are available here.
Includes:
· Custom Map Design in QGIS (estimated 10-20 hours of dedicated design time)
· High-Quality Print (Maximum size: 24” x 36”)
· Custom consultation to determine map location, details, and style
· Estimated value: over $400
Starting bid
Want expert support from a master gardener? Always wanted to garden but need expert support to gain confidence? Or maybe you’re an avid gardener but are running into challenges with plant or soil health? If so, this is the auction item for you! You'll receive three one-hour consultations (or a single three-hour consultation) with an expert in his field, Andy Dunham. Andy has more than 3 decades of market gardening experience, ranging from his Peace Corps days in Tanzania to owning an organic, diversified farm with 25 acres under cultivation, which was sold to individuals and grocery stores, including Whole Foods Market.
Andy is also well-versed in land management, so if you're not looking for help with your vegetable garden but would like some sage advice on creating a pollinator-friendly yard by planting natives, Andy’s your guy! As one of the founding steering committee members for the Bee Better Certified program developed by the Xerces Society, he is well-equipped to share insights on how you can create a pollinator-friendly space to reduce pesticide use and create a little BUZZ in your own backyard.
So, don’t BEET around the bush and bid on this SAGE advice today!
Expires August 2027 - good for one three-hour consult or three individual consult times. (Exact timing of consults will depend on availability, but we will do our best to accommodate!)
Starting bid
Transform your favorite snapshots into a cinematic story! This highly personalized service takes 20–40 of your favorite photos from a moment that mattered—an epic family vacation, an anniversary celebration, or a milestone event—and weaves them into a gorgeous, professional 60–90 second keepsake film. With beautiful 1080p resolution and perfectly paired licensed music, it’s a modern way to preserve your history. Plus, your 5–8 absolute favorite shots will be lightly edited and delivered as individual still images for your photo albums.
Delivered in 5–7 days.
Memory Reels are made from photos only.
Contact Jen at least one week in advance for scheduling, 770-241-0541. Expires April 2027.
Starting bid
The winning bidder will receive a $175 (retail value) Shaklee Shopping Credit to create a personalized wellness bundle designed to support you and your whole family.
Choose from a wide range of beyond organic, scientifically proven, and safe products, including:
🥗 Nutrition & Supplements (daily vitamins, immunity, energy, and targeted support)
🥤 Clean Nutrition (delicious protein shakes and performance support)
✨ Skincare & Beauty (gentle, effective products for all ages)
🧼 Non-Toxic Home Essentials (safe, eco-friendly cleaning and laundry products)
Whether you're looking to boost protein and energy, support immunity, upgrade your skincare routine, or create a cleaner home environment, this flexible package lets you choose what fits your needs best.
🌿 Bonus: Optional personalized guidance to help you select the best products for your goals.
👀 Pre-view products at: us.shaklee.com/site/janettamassia or https://bit.ly/ShakleeCatalog2026.
💙 Contact Janet at [email protected] to place order.
🚚 Convenient: Products will be shipped directly to your home.
Shaklee has been providing healthier lives for 70 years - Live Age Free!
Starting bid
The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume. Dump date: 1-26-23. Warehouse H. Topper letter A. Box and bag.
Must be 21 years of age to purchase. Item pick-up coordinated outside school.
Starting bid
750ml 130.8 proof (65.4% alc/vol). Warehouse I; Floor 3
Aroma: Dessert forward, creamy vanilla and lemon custard, alongside rich caramel and dark brown sugar.
Taste: Full-bodied with a base of ripe orchard fruit, subtle cinnamon stick, dried dill, and hazelnut.
Finish: Lengthy and spice driven, with peripheral black pepper and unpinnings of green anisette and crisp mint. Value $175
Must be 21 years of age to purchase. Item pick-up coordinated outside school.
Starting bid
750 ml bottle. 90 Proof; Mash Bill #1.
The nose is complex, with aromas of toffee, hints of orange peel, herbs, honey, leather and oak. The taste is bold, dry and delicate with notes of candied almonds and very rich cocoa. The finish is dry and lingering. Value $75
Must be 21 years of age to purchase. Item pick-up coordinated outside school.
Starting bid
Elevate your evening with a true Kentucky classic! Perfect for the dedicated bourbon aficionado or anyone looking to seriously upgrade their home bar cart, this premium tasting kit features a highly coveted bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon. Pour the perfect measure into your included, high-quality tasting glasses and enjoy a beautifully paired assortment of snacks for a complete, sophisticated tasting experience. Must be 21 years of age to purchase. Item pick-up coordinated outside school.
Starting bid
Experience the best of Virginia wine country with this specially curated 12-bottle mixed case from Lost Creek Winery. Featuring an exceptional variety of award-winning reds, crisp whites, and elegant rosés, this collection showcases the craftsmanship and character of one of Virginia’s premier estates. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or building your own cellar!
Included in the Collection:
From bold, full-bodied reds to refreshing whites and rosés, this case offers something for every palate and every occasion. A true taste of Virginia wine country! $470 Value
Must be 21 years of age to purchase. Item pick-up coordinated outside school.
Starting bid
Embark on a delicious global tasting experience! This carefully curated package features two exceptional international vintages: a refreshing 2021 Finger Lakes Off-Dry Riesling and a robust 2022 Limestone Coast Depths of the Earth Red Blend from South Australia. Complete with a premium 4-bottle wine tote, a corkscrew, and decadent Laughing Gull Chocolates Mixed Berry Bark to pair with your pours, this bundle has everything you need for a perfect night in or an elegant picnic. Must be 21 years of age to purchase. Item pick-up coordinated outside school.
Starting bid
Keep your cool with the ultimate wine accessory! This set includes two innovative VoChill wine chillers to maintain your wine’s ideal temperature. We've included one bottle of Big Cork Petit Verdot and one bottle of Chalk Hill Sauvignon Blanc and decorative tea towels to complete the experience. Must be 21 years of age to purchase. Item pick-up coordinated outside school. $250 Value
Starting bid
LOT 1 — Drampa | CGC Pristine 10
Pokémon (2024) Japanese · Cyber Judge · #083/071 · Art Rare
Up for bid is a stunning Japanese Art Rare Drampa from the 2024 Scarlet & Violet: Cyber Judge set, encased in a CGC slab bearing the coveted Pristine 10 — the highest grade achievable. The artwork showcases Drampa soaring peacefully above a tranquil village skyline, making it one of the most charming Art Rares in the Cyber Judge set. A CGC Pristine 10 certifies four corners, edges, surface, and centering are all flawless. A beautiful display piece and a solid addition to any serious collection.
All cards are authenticated and graded by CGC (Certified Guaranty Company). Grades are final and non-negotiable.
Starting bid
LOT 2 — Tyranitar | CGC Pristine 10
Pokémon (2023) Japanese · Clay Burst · #079/071 · Art Rare
This Japanese Art Rare Tyranitar from the 2023 Scarlet & Violet: Clay Burst set arrives in a CGC Pristine 10 slab — a perfect score that is extremely difficult to achieve. The dramatic holographic artwork depicts Tyranitar unleashing raw power against a fiery, volcanic backdrop — a striking contrast to its rocky, armored form. A highly sought-after card among serious Pokémon collectors with strong secondary market demand. CGC Pristine 10 examples have sold between $30–$60 on the secondary market.
All cards are authenticated and graded by CGC (Certified Guaranty Company). Grades are final and non-negotiable.
Starting bid
This basket combines the thrill of a viral unboxing with a luxurious night of pampering. Test your luck with an exclusive Sanrio Labubu Blind Box to add to your collection, then unwind with a fantastic assortment of Sanrio-branded beauty items and self-care goodies. Whether you're gifting it to the teen in your life or treating yourself, this basket is a guaranteed burst of joy and relaxation. $150 Value
Starting bid
Experience the viral excitement of the blind box craze! Calling all anime fans, pop-culture enthusiasts, and collectors: this bundle is packed with mystery and fun. You'll receive a curated assortment of popular blind boxes—perfect for trading or displaying. The fun doesn't stop there, because you also get a $25 gift card to Senpai's Corner Anime & Gift Shop in Herndon. Head over to this local fan-favorite spot to browse their amazing selection of collectibles, gifts, and anime merch! $120 Value
Starting bid
Get ready to shine before the next big performance or banquet! Hit all the right notes with this premium salon package, designed to leave you feeling completely pampered from head to toe. You'll take home a luxurious assortment of professional-grade Eufora products, including their signature hair and body cleanser, rich conditioner, nourishing hand treatment, and flawless finishing spray. Then, complete your transformation with a generous $200 gift certificate to AMP Studios for the ultimate style refresh! $400 Value
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate pampering session both at home and at the spa! This gorgeous basket features all the essentials for a relaxing night in, including rich body lotions, deeply hydrating body oil, a rejuvenating scrub, and a Wet Brush to keep your locks perfectly tangle-free. When you're ready for the royal treatment, head over to Secrets Skincare in Great Falls with a $100 gift certificate to indulge in the premium facial or skincare service of your dreams. Gift card expires May 6, 2027. $150 Value
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