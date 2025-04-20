Independence Party 34th Anniversary

Running late! Worried about where you will sit! We have that covered for you! Assigned designated seating for your family and friends! Enjoy complimentary drinks on us! **Cost for VIP is separate from admission fee ****MUST ARRIVE BY 7 PM***Only 5 tables will be available SO GRAB THEM FAST!!!!

Running late! Worried about where you will sit! We have that covered for you! Assigned designated seating for your family and friends! Enjoy complimentary drinks on us! **Cost for VIP is separate from admission fee ****MUST ARRIVE BY 7 PM***Only 5 tables will be available SO GRAB THEM FAST!!!!

seeMoreDetailsMobile