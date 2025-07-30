Troop 1304

Independent Badge item
Independent Badge
$4
Card Boxes item
Card Boxes
$32

Support our troop with the purchase of a card box! These make great gifts and ensure you always have a card for that special occasion!

Replacement Lanyard item
Replacement Lanyard
$5.50

Lost lanyard replacement.

Youth Priceless T-shirts item
Youth Priceless T-shirts
$13

Spirit wear shirt for our troop this year!

ADULT Priceless T-shirt item
ADULT Priceless T-shirt
$15

Open to any adult who would like to order one.

Area Troops International Festival Girl Participants item
Area Troops International Festival Girl Participants
$3

If you are presenting at our International Festival, please use this to pay $3 for EACH girl presenting. This helps to cover the fun patch, stamp for your country, and other set up items. Our troop looks forward to hosting you!

