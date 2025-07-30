Troop 1304

Support our troop with the purchase of a card box! These make great gifts and ensure you always have a card for that special occasion!
Lost lanyard replacement.
Spirit wear shirt for our troop this year!
Open to any adult who would like to order one.
If you are presenting at our International Festival, please use this to pay $3 for EACH girl presenting. This helps to cover the fun patch, stamp for your country, and other set up items. Our troop looks forward to hosting you!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing