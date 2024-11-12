Indi-ED's Silent Auction

Step into the magical world of the Wizard of Oz with this enchanting Squishmallow gift set! Whether you're a collector or a fan of all things Oz, this set is sure to charm. It features:
8” Wicked Witch of the West Squishmallow: The iconic, sassy villain from the beloved classic, complete with her signature green skin, pointed hat, and broomstick. A perfect addition to any Squishmallow collection!
4” Flying Monkey Squishmallow: This cute little winged creature is sure to bring a smile to your face, with its mischievous smile and adorable details.
Both plushies are ultra-soft, squishy, and made with high-quality materials, making them perfect for cuddles or display.
Step into the magical world of the Wizard of Oz with this enchanting Squishmallow gift set! Whether you're a collector or a fan of all things Oz, this set is sure to charm. It features:
8” Wicked Witch of the West Squishmallow: The iconic, sassy villain from the beloved classic, complete with her signature green skin, pointed hat, and broomstick. A perfect addition to any Squishmallow collection!
4” Flying Monkey Squishmallow: This cute little winged creature is sure to bring a smile to your face, with its mischievous smile and adorable details.
Both plushies are ultra-soft, squishy, and made with high-quality materials, making them perfect for cuddles or display.
We all SCREAM for ICE CREAM!
$30
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious experience at Mayday Ice Cream in St. Pete! With this $50 gift card, indulge in their unique, handmade ice cream flavors, crafted with locally sourced ingredients. Whether you're in the mood for a classic scoop or an adventurous creation, Mayday's vibrant atmosphere and inventive treats are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a local favorite!
Treat yourself to a delicious experience at Mayday Ice Cream in St. Pete! With this $50 gift card, indulge in their unique, handmade ice cream flavors, crafted with locally sourced ingredients. Whether you're in the mood for a classic scoop or an adventurous creation, Mayday's vibrant atmosphere and inventive treats are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a local favorite!
4-Pack Tickets to Sunken Gardens, St. Petersburg, FL
$30
Starting bid
Escape to one of Florida's most beautiful and historic botanical gardens! This package includes four general admission tickets to Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, where you can explore lush landscapes, exotic plants, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant wildlife. Perfect for nature lovers and families, it's an unforgettable experience in a serene, tropical paradise. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a tranquil day surrounded by natural beauty!
Escape to one of Florida's most beautiful and historic botanical gardens! This package includes four general admission tickets to Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, where you can explore lush landscapes, exotic plants, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant wildlife. Perfect for nature lovers and families, it's an unforgettable experience in a serene, tropical paradise. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a tranquil day surrounded by natural beauty!
Coffee Lovers Bundle
$30
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect brew at home with this coffee lover’s package! Enjoy two bags of premium Black Crow Coffee, expertly roasted right here in St Pete for a rich, bold flavor. Plus, show off your coffee passion with a stylish T-shirt featuring both Indian Shores Coffee and Black Crow Coffee logos. Whether you're sipping or sporting, this bundle is sure to elevate your coffee experience! Perfect for any coffee enthusiast.
Indulge in the perfect brew at home with this coffee lover’s package! Enjoy two bags of premium Black Crow Coffee, expertly roasted right here in St Pete for a rich, bold flavor. Plus, show off your coffee passion with a stylish T-shirt featuring both Indian Shores Coffee and Black Crow Coffee logos. Whether you're sipping or sporting, this bundle is sure to elevate your coffee experience! Perfect for any coffee enthusiast.
Mickey's Cafe & Organics $50 Giftcard
$30
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious meal at Mickey's Cafe & Organics. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty breakfast, a light lunch, or a flavorful dinner, this $50 gift card is your ticket to a tasty experience!
Treat yourself to a delicious meal at Mickey's Cafe & Organics. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty breakfast, a light lunch, or a flavorful dinner, this $50 gift card is your ticket to a tasty experience!
Experience the Surreal at the Dali Museum
$35
Starting bid
Bid on 2 tickets to the renowned Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, FL. Immerse yourself in the world of Salvador Dalí with access to his iconic works, including paintings, sculptures, and interactive exhibits. A truly unique cultural experience, perfect for art lovers and those seeking inspiration. Don't miss your chance to explore this one-of-a-kind museum! Thanks to the generosity of The Dalí Museum, we have 2 sets of these tickets to offer for bidding.
Bid on 2 tickets to the renowned Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, FL. Immerse yourself in the world of Salvador Dalí with access to his iconic works, including paintings, sculptures, and interactive exhibits. A truly unique cultural experience, perfect for art lovers and those seeking inspiration. Don't miss your chance to explore this one-of-a-kind museum! Thanks to the generosity of The Dalí Museum, we have 2 sets of these tickets to offer for bidding.
Experience the Surreal at the Dali Museum
$35
Starting bid
Bid on 2 tickets to the renowned Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, FL. Immerse yourself in the world of Salvador Dalí with access to his iconic works, including paintings, sculptures, and interactive exhibits. A truly unique cultural experience, perfect for art lovers and those seeking inspiration. Don't miss your chance to explore this one-of-a-kind museum! Thanks to the generosity of The Dalí Museum, we have 2 sets of these tickets to offer for bidding.
Bid on 2 tickets to the renowned Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, FL. Immerse yourself in the world of Salvador Dalí with access to his iconic works, including paintings, sculptures, and interactive exhibits. A truly unique cultural experience, perfect for art lovers and those seeking inspiration. Don't miss your chance to explore this one-of-a-kind museum! Thanks to the generosity of The Dalí Museum, we have 2 sets of these tickets to offer for bidding.
Tampa Bay Lightning Hat Signed by Cam Atkinson (#13)
$35
Starting bid
Gear up for a winning season with this exclusive Tampa Bay Lightning hat, autographed by NHL star Cam Atkinson, #13. This signed memorabilia comes with a certificate of authenticity thanks to the generosity of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Make 13 your lucky number with this unique collectible to keep or to gift to your favorite hockey fan.
Gear up for a winning season with this exclusive Tampa Bay Lightning hat, autographed by NHL star Cam Atkinson, #13. This signed memorabilia comes with a certificate of authenticity thanks to the generosity of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Make 13 your lucky number with this unique collectible to keep or to gift to your favorite hockey fan.
Daydream Shop & Makerspace Basket
$35
Starting bid
This unique basket is filled with one-of-a-kind creations from local artisans, perfect for adding a personal touch to your home and daily routine. Inside you'll find:
Burg Drink Coasters – Beautifully crafted, perfect for protecting your surfaces in style.
Nickel-Free Necklace – A delicate, handcrafted piece that’s both elegant and wearable.
Daily Planner Notepad – Stay organized with this chic and functional notepad, ideal for managing your day-to-day tasks.
2 Day/Night Mugs – Enjoy your beverages in these cozy, handmade mugs, perfect for both morning coffee and evening tea.
All items are from the Daydream Shop & Makerspace, celebrating local artistry and craftsmanship. Bid for a chance to own these unique pieces from local talent!
This unique basket is filled with one-of-a-kind creations from local artisans, perfect for adding a personal touch to your home and daily routine. Inside you'll find:
Burg Drink Coasters – Beautifully crafted, perfect for protecting your surfaces in style.
Nickel-Free Necklace – A delicate, handcrafted piece that’s both elegant and wearable.
Daily Planner Notepad – Stay organized with this chic and functional notepad, ideal for managing your day-to-day tasks.
2 Day/Night Mugs – Enjoy your beverages in these cozy, handmade mugs, perfect for both morning coffee and evening tea.
All items are from the Daydream Shop & Makerspace, celebrating local artistry and craftsmanship. Bid for a chance to own these unique pieces from local talent!
3 Daughters Brewing Gift Basket
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of fun and family-friendly vibes with this exclusive gift basket from 3 Daughters Brewing! Inside, you'll find a set of take-home pint glasses perfect for your next gathering, along with a selection of three of 3 Daughters' favorite brews. To top it off, you'll get $25 in Brew Bucks to use at the brewery for even more delicious drinks and great times. Whether you're sharing a pint with friends or making memories with loved ones, 3 Daughters is the perfect spot to relax and unwind. Cheers to good times and great company
Enjoy a taste of fun and family-friendly vibes with this exclusive gift basket from 3 Daughters Brewing! Inside, you'll find a set of take-home pint glasses perfect for your next gathering, along with a selection of three of 3 Daughters' favorite brews. To top it off, you'll get $25 in Brew Bucks to use at the brewery for even more delicious drinks and great times. Whether you're sharing a pint with friends or making memories with loved ones, 3 Daughters is the perfect spot to relax and unwind. Cheers to good times and great company
$50 Gift Card to Paint Nail Bar & Collection to take home
$40
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious nail experience with this exclusive silent auction item! Enjoy a $50 gift card to Paint Nail Bar, a salon that stands out for its commitment to eco-friendly products and exceptional service. In addition to the gift card, you'll receive a collection of Paint's signature treatments: Footsie, Honey Be, and Clean & Green. These indulgent, clean beauty options ensure a safe and rejuvenating experience, free from harmful chemicals, while providing top-notch pampering. Discover why Paint Nail Bar is the go-to destination for those who want both beauty and wellness in every treatment!
Treat yourself to a luxurious nail experience with this exclusive silent auction item! Enjoy a $50 gift card to Paint Nail Bar, a salon that stands out for its commitment to eco-friendly products and exceptional service. In addition to the gift card, you'll receive a collection of Paint's signature treatments: Footsie, Honey Be, and Clean & Green. These indulgent, clean beauty options ensure a safe and rejuvenating experience, free from harmful chemicals, while providing top-notch pampering. Discover why Paint Nail Bar is the go-to destination for those who want both beauty and wellness in every treatment!
Whose Line St. Pete Tickets + Wine
$50
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughs! Bid on two tickets to the Whose Line show at Spitfire Comedy House—choose from a family-friendly Friday performance or the uncensored Saturday show. Plus, enjoy a bottle of your choice of red or white wine to make the evening even more enjoyable. Perfect for a fun night out with friends, family, or a date! Don't miss your chance to experience this hilarious, improv-packed event!
Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughs! Bid on two tickets to the Whose Line show at Spitfire Comedy House—choose from a family-friendly Friday performance or the uncensored Saturday show. Plus, enjoy a bottle of your choice of red or white wine to make the evening even more enjoyable. Perfect for a fun night out with friends, family, or a date! Don't miss your chance to experience this hilarious, improv-packed event!
Green Thumb collection
$50
Starting bid
Start your own garden oasis with this lovely Wild Roots Plant Basket!
This package includes:
-A $25 Gift Card to Wild Roots, your go-to spot for unique plants and gardening supplies
-A beautiful ceramic planter handmade by Kayla Planter
-Good Dirt Plant Food to nourish your green friends
Perfect for plant lovers or anyone looking to green up their space!
Start your own garden oasis with this lovely Wild Roots Plant Basket!
This package includes:
-A $25 Gift Card to Wild Roots, your go-to spot for unique plants and gardening supplies
-A beautiful ceramic planter handmade by Kayla Planter
-Good Dirt Plant Food to nourish your green friends
Perfect for plant lovers or anyone looking to green up their space!
2 Tickets to Sun City FC game & parking pass
$50
Starting bid
Be part of history with two tickets to Sun City FC's highly anticipated inaugural season game! Feel the excitement as the team takes the field for the first season, and enjoy a convenient parking pass for a hassle-free experience. Don't miss your chance to witness the start of something special.
Be part of history with two tickets to Sun City FC's highly anticipated inaugural season game! Feel the excitement as the team takes the field for the first season, and enjoy a convenient parking pass for a hassle-free experience. Don't miss your chance to witness the start of something special.
Sugar Cream Clay Pottery Bundle
$50
Starting bid
This charming bundle from Sugar Cream Clay features two handmade pieces in soft, romantic hues perfect for Valentine's Day. Included is a delicate small cup, ideal as a vase for fresh blooms or as a stylish holder for makeup brushes or pencils. Paired with it is a unique heart-shaped bowl, perfect for displaying treats or treasured trinkets. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted, making this a beautiful and functional gift for yourself or a loved one. Bid now to bring home these one-of-a-kind pottery treasures!
This charming bundle from Sugar Cream Clay features two handmade pieces in soft, romantic hues perfect for Valentine's Day. Included is a delicate small cup, ideal as a vase for fresh blooms or as a stylish holder for makeup brushes or pencils. Paired with it is a unique heart-shaped bowl, perfect for displaying treats or treasured trinkets. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted, making this a beautiful and functional gift for yourself or a loved one. Bid now to bring home these one-of-a-kind pottery treasures!
Weird Barbie - New in Box
$50
Starting bid
Get your hands on this highly sought-after Weird Barbie, straight from the hit Barbie movie phenomenon! This collectible is brand new in its original packaging and has already sold out everywhere. With the film’s massive success, this quirky version of Barbie has become an instant icon—making it the perfect addition to any collection.
Get your hands on this highly sought-after Weird Barbie, straight from the hit Barbie movie phenomenon! This collectible is brand new in its original packaging and has already sold out everywhere. With the film’s massive success, this quirky version of Barbie has become an instant icon—making it the perfect addition to any collection.
4 Passes for 18 Holes of Mini Golf at Congo River Golf
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled outing with 4 passes for 18 holes at Congo River Golf. This is a great local destination, not just for tourists! The course features unique landscaping, waterfalls, and exciting challenges for all skill levels. Whether it’s a family adventure, a date night, or a friendly competition, it’s the perfect way to spend quality time outdoors right in your own backyard!
Enjoy a fun-filled outing with 4 passes for 18 holes at Congo River Golf. This is a great local destination, not just for tourists! The course features unique landscaping, waterfalls, and exciting challenges for all skill levels. Whether it’s a family adventure, a date night, or a friendly competition, it’s the perfect way to spend quality time outdoors right in your own backyard!
Signed Nathan Neil print
$50
Starting bid
This striking paper print of Nathan Neil's "Crush" captures the artist's dynamic style and bold expression. Enjoy the energy of this beautiful turtle, a favorite of our Indi-ED community. Printed on high-quality paper, the piece is matted and ready to frame, making it a perfect addition to any collection. The matte size is 12X16. The print is signed by the artist, adding a personal touch and enhancing its value. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning piece by a talented contemporary artist.
This striking paper print of Nathan Neil's "Crush" captures the artist's dynamic style and bold expression. Enjoy the energy of this beautiful turtle, a favorite of our Indi-ED community. Printed on high-quality paper, the piece is matted and ready to frame, making it a perfect addition to any collection. The matte size is 12X16. The print is signed by the artist, adding a personal touch and enhancing its value. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning piece by a talented contemporary artist.
$75 Love my Dog gift certificate
$50
Starting bid
Pamper your furry friend with a professional grooming session or treat them to something special from the boutique! This $75 gift certificate for Love My Dog Grooming & Boutique in St. Petersburg, FL. Whether it’s a fresh cut, bath, or nail trim, your pet will leave looking and feeling fabulous!
Pamper your furry friend with a professional grooming session or treat them to something special from the boutique! This $75 gift certificate for Love My Dog Grooming & Boutique in St. Petersburg, FL. Whether it’s a fresh cut, bath, or nail trim, your pet will leave looking and feeling fabulous!
Custom 24x24 Collaborative Art Piece – "Joy in Motion"
$50
Starting bid
Experience the vibrant energy and creativity of our talented Indi-ED students with this unique, custom-created art piece. "Joy in Motion" is a 24x24 collaborative masterpiece, crafted during a special Friday Magic Makers workshop. Twelve of our Indi-ED students came together to bring this artwork to life, infusing it with their individual creativity, expression, and joy.
This one-of-a-kind piece captures the dynamic spirit of the students, reflecting their energy, imagination, and the power of collaboration. Each artist has contributed their own distinctive touch, resulting in a harmonious and bold composition. The artwork is a true celebration of inclusion, creativity, and the limitless potential of these incredible young minds.
Signed by all twelve artists, this piece not only serves as a testament to their hard work and artistic growth but also as a beautiful symbol of community and shared experience. Perfect for any art lover or collector, this collaborative masterpiece will bring a burst of color, energy, and inspiration to any space.
Bid on this extraordinary piece and take home a stunning reminder of the incredible talents of our Indi-ED students, while supporting their continued growth and opportunities.
Experience the vibrant energy and creativity of our talented Indi-ED students with this unique, custom-created art piece. "Joy in Motion" is a 24x24 collaborative masterpiece, crafted during a special Friday Magic Makers workshop. Twelve of our Indi-ED students came together to bring this artwork to life, infusing it with their individual creativity, expression, and joy.
This one-of-a-kind piece captures the dynamic spirit of the students, reflecting their energy, imagination, and the power of collaboration. Each artist has contributed their own distinctive touch, resulting in a harmonious and bold composition. The artwork is a true celebration of inclusion, creativity, and the limitless potential of these incredible young minds.
Signed by all twelve artists, this piece not only serves as a testament to their hard work and artistic growth but also as a beautiful symbol of community and shared experience. Perfect for any art lover or collector, this collaborative masterpiece will bring a burst of color, energy, and inspiration to any space.
Bid on this extraordinary piece and take home a stunning reminder of the incredible talents of our Indi-ED students, while supporting their continued growth and opportunities.
Eat St. Pete
$75
Starting bid
Savor the flavors of St. Petersburg with this delicious dining experience! This package includes a $50 gift card to Evos, where you can enjoy fresh, healthy, and flavorful meals, and a $50 gift card to The Lure, offering a modern twist on seafood and craft cocktails. Perfect for a food lover's adventure in St. Pete!
Savor the flavors of St. Petersburg with this delicious dining experience! This package includes a $50 gift card to Evos, where you can enjoy fresh, healthy, and flavorful meals, and a $50 gift card to The Lure, offering a modern twist on seafood and craft cocktails. Perfect for a food lover's adventure in St. Pete!
Yard Card Queen St. Pete
$75
Starting bid
Celebrate any occasion with a unique and eye-catching yard card display! This $150 gift voucher to Yard Card Queen St. Pete allows you to customize a fun, personalized sign for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, or just because. Perfect for adding a special touch to any event, this is a great way to spread joy and make memories!
Celebrate any occasion with a unique and eye-catching yard card display! This $150 gift voucher to Yard Card Queen St. Pete allows you to customize a fun, personalized sign for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, or just because. Perfect for adding a special touch to any event, this is a great way to spread joy and make memories!
Kansas at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
$75
Starting bid
Bid on two tickets to see the legendary rock band Kansas live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 2, 2025! Experience timeless hits like Carry On Wayward Son and Dust in the Wind in an unforgettable night of classic rock. Don't miss your chance to see these iconic musicians perform up close in one of the most exciting venues in the area! Tickets will be available at the box office the night of the concert.
Bid on two tickets to see the legendary rock band Kansas live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 2, 2025! Experience timeless hits like Carry On Wayward Son and Dust in the Wind in an unforgettable night of classic rock. Don't miss your chance to see these iconic musicians perform up close in one of the most exciting venues in the area! Tickets will be available at the box office the night of the concert.
Tombolo Book Bundle #1
$80
Starting bid
This exclusive silent auction bundle of 9 books, generously donated by Tombolo Books, offers a curated collection of thought-provoking reads. Featuring Ina Garten: A Memoir, Think Again by Adam Grant, Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman, Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, UFO by Garrett M. Graff, The Bee Sting by Paul Murray, Hum by Helen Phillips, Postcards in Art and Life by Tersigni, and The Women by Kristin Hannah, this bundle promises to inspire, entertain, and spark deep reflection. Whether you're a fan of memoirs, psychology, or gripping fiction, this selection offers something for every reader. Don't miss the chance to take home this exceptional collection!
*Books are unsold and new or like new condition. A few may have some cosmetic flaws.
This exclusive silent auction bundle of 9 books, generously donated by Tombolo Books, offers a curated collection of thought-provoking reads. Featuring Ina Garten: A Memoir, Think Again by Adam Grant, Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman, Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, UFO by Garrett M. Graff, The Bee Sting by Paul Murray, Hum by Helen Phillips, Postcards in Art and Life by Tersigni, and The Women by Kristin Hannah, this bundle promises to inspire, entertain, and spark deep reflection. Whether you're a fan of memoirs, psychology, or gripping fiction, this selection offers something for every reader. Don't miss the chance to take home this exceptional collection!
*Books are unsold and new or like new condition. A few may have some cosmetic flaws.
Tombolo Book Bundle #2
$80
Starting bid
This second book bundle of 9 fantastic reads from Tombolo Books offers a thoughtfully curated collection. Included are The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday and Stephen Hanselman, a guide to living a life of wisdom and virtue; Good Energy by Casey Means, which explores the intersection of health and vitality; A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles, a sweeping novel of resilience and refinement; Traveling by Ann Powers, a poetic exploration of art and movement; The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, a reflection on nature and indigenous wisdom; Get the Picture by Bianca Booker, a collection of powerful visual essays; The Light Between Us by Elaine Chew, a deeply moving exploration of connection and community; and Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar, a bold and evocative poetry collection. This bundle is a perfect gift for those who appreciate literature, personal growth, and the beauty of the written word.
*Books are unsold and new or like new condition. A few may have some cosmetic flaws.
This second book bundle of 9 fantastic reads from Tombolo Books offers a thoughtfully curated collection. Included are The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday and Stephen Hanselman, a guide to living a life of wisdom and virtue; Good Energy by Casey Means, which explores the intersection of health and vitality; A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles, a sweeping novel of resilience and refinement; Traveling by Ann Powers, a poetic exploration of art and movement; The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, a reflection on nature and indigenous wisdom; Get the Picture by Bianca Booker, a collection of powerful visual essays; The Light Between Us by Elaine Chew, a deeply moving exploration of connection and community; and Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar, a bold and evocative poetry collection. This bundle is a perfect gift for those who appreciate literature, personal growth, and the beauty of the written word.
*Books are unsold and new or like new condition. A few may have some cosmetic flaws.
2 Tickets & Lounge Access to Killers of Kill Tony @Mahaffey
$80
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of raw, unscripted comedy with Killers of Kill Tony, the live version of the hit podcast Kill Tony! This exclusive event takes the best of stand-up and improvisation to new heights, where every show is a thrilling, unpre2 Premium Tickets to Killers of Kill Tony at The Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, FL, on March 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Watch as comedians face off on stage for a chance at fame, while the legendary hosts—Tony Hinchcliffe, Brian Redban, and the star-studded panel of surprise guests—offer feedback, roast the performers, and riff on the spot. It’s the perfect mix of live comedy, improv, and the wild unpredictability of the Kill Tony universe.
Exclusive Lounge Access starting at 6:00 PM, where you’ll be able to enjoy complimentary drinks, snacks, and mingle with fellow VIPs before the show kicks off.
Killers of Kill Tony brings the podcast's unfiltered, high-energy style to the stage, featuring a rotating panel of surprise guests, a mix of up-and-coming comics and seasoned veterans, and of course—plenty of laughs. The show is known for its no-holds-barred humor, rapid-fire pace, and a crowd that’s as much a part of the experience as the performers themselves. Whether you're a long-time fan of the podcast or new to the world of Kill Tony, this event promises an unforgettable night.
Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the action and experience comedy like never before. Bid now for a VIP experience at Killers of Kill Tony—the night will be one to remember!
Get ready for a night of raw, unscripted comedy with Killers of Kill Tony, the live version of the hit podcast Kill Tony! This exclusive event takes the best of stand-up and improvisation to new heights, where every show is a thrilling, unpre2 Premium Tickets to Killers of Kill Tony at The Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, FL, on March 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Watch as comedians face off on stage for a chance at fame, while the legendary hosts—Tony Hinchcliffe, Brian Redban, and the star-studded panel of surprise guests—offer feedback, roast the performers, and riff on the spot. It’s the perfect mix of live comedy, improv, and the wild unpredictability of the Kill Tony universe.
Exclusive Lounge Access starting at 6:00 PM, where you’ll be able to enjoy complimentary drinks, snacks, and mingle with fellow VIPs before the show kicks off.
Killers of Kill Tony brings the podcast's unfiltered, high-energy style to the stage, featuring a rotating panel of surprise guests, a mix of up-and-coming comics and seasoned veterans, and of course—plenty of laughs. The show is known for its no-holds-barred humor, rapid-fire pace, and a crowd that’s as much a part of the experience as the performers themselves. Whether you're a long-time fan of the podcast or new to the world of Kill Tony, this event promises an unforgettable night.
Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the action and experience comedy like never before. Bid now for a VIP experience at Killers of Kill Tony—the night will be one to remember!
"Try Me" Class for two at the Clay Center of St Petersburg
$85
Starting bid
Experience the joy of pottery at the Clay Center of St. Petersburg with this gift certificate for a "Try Me" class for two! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this hands-on class offers expert instruction in a welcoming, creative environment.
The Clay Center features top-notch facilities, including pottery wheels and handbuilding tools, and is home to a vibrant community of artists. You’ll enjoy personalized guidance from skilled instructors and leave with a unique, handmade creation.
Perfect for a fun date night or a creative outing with a friend! Bid now for an unforgettable experience at one of St. Petersburg’s premier art centers.
Experience the joy of pottery at the Clay Center of St. Petersburg with this gift certificate for a "Try Me" class for two! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this hands-on class offers expert instruction in a welcoming, creative environment.
The Clay Center features top-notch facilities, including pottery wheels and handbuilding tools, and is home to a vibrant community of artists. You’ll enjoy personalized guidance from skilled instructors and leave with a unique, handmade creation.
Perfect for a fun date night or a creative outing with a friend! Bid now for an unforgettable experience at one of St. Petersburg’s premier art centers.
Dancing with Lughnasa at Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota
$90
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of captivating theatre with two tickets to Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel at Asolo Repertory Theatre. Music and memory draw you back to the 1930s in this lyrical, effervescent portrait of five fierce sisters holding onto each other through the joys and sorrows of life in rural Ireland. Their missionary uncle has sparked a town scandal, their means of employment are looking doubtful, and their country is caught between ancient traditions and Catholic expectations. Still, no problem is so great that it can’t be faced with hard work, family loyalty, and once a year: dancing at the annual harvest festival of Lughnasa. Brian Friel’s Tony and Olivier-award winning memory play is a modern classic that the New York Times declares “does exactly what theater was born to do.” With rich storytelling and heartfelt performances, this is an unforgettable evening of drama that will resonate long after the final curtain. Ideal for anyone who appreciates powerful, thought-provoking theatre.
(2) A+ tickets for Dancing with Lughnasa April 8-11
Reservations must be made a week in advance.
Enjoy a night of captivating theatre with two tickets to Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel at Asolo Repertory Theatre. Music and memory draw you back to the 1930s in this lyrical, effervescent portrait of five fierce sisters holding onto each other through the joys and sorrows of life in rural Ireland. Their missionary uncle has sparked a town scandal, their means of employment are looking doubtful, and their country is caught between ancient traditions and Catholic expectations. Still, no problem is so great that it can’t be faced with hard work, family loyalty, and once a year: dancing at the annual harvest festival of Lughnasa. Brian Friel’s Tony and Olivier-award winning memory play is a modern classic that the New York Times declares “does exactly what theater was born to do.” With rich storytelling and heartfelt performances, this is an unforgettable evening of drama that will resonate long after the final curtain. Ideal for anyone who appreciates powerful, thought-provoking theatre.
(2) A+ tickets for Dancing with Lughnasa April 8-11
Reservations must be made a week in advance.
Tampa Bay Rowdies - 4 Tickets to a 2025 Regular Season Home
$90
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable experience with the Tampa Bay Rowdies! Enjoy 4 tickets to a 2025 regular season home match at Al Lang Stadium, where the excitement of professional soccer meets family-friendly fun. Cheer on the Rowdies in a welcoming atmosphere perfect for all ages. From thrilling goals to fan celebrations, it’s the perfect outing for families, friends, and soccer enthusiasts alike! Don't miss your chance to be part of the action!
Get ready for an unforgettable experience with the Tampa Bay Rowdies! Enjoy 4 tickets to a 2025 regular season home match at Al Lang Stadium, where the excitement of professional soccer meets family-friendly fun. Cheer on the Rowdies in a welcoming atmosphere perfect for all ages. From thrilling goals to fan celebrations, it’s the perfect outing for families, friends, and soccer enthusiasts alike! Don't miss your chance to be part of the action!
Plant me right here: wine, whiskey, ceramics & succulents
$95
Starting bid
Savor the finest in artisanal craftsmanship and premium spirits with this exclusive gift basket. It includes a bottle of Yellowstone Whiskey for whiskey lovers, a bottle of Rombauer Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc for those who enjoy a crisp, refreshing white wine, and a small potted succulent housed in a one-of-a-kind handmade planter. The set also features two beautifully crafted, glazed ceramic tumblers, each unique and hand-glazed for a touch of elegance while you enjoy your favorite drink.
This thoughtfully curated collection combines flavor, nature, and artistry—making it the perfect gift or personal indulgence. Bid now and bring home a piece of handcrafted luxury!
Savor the finest in artisanal craftsmanship and premium spirits with this exclusive gift basket. It includes a bottle of Yellowstone Whiskey for whiskey lovers, a bottle of Rombauer Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc for those who enjoy a crisp, refreshing white wine, and a small potted succulent housed in a one-of-a-kind handmade planter. The set also features two beautifully crafted, glazed ceramic tumblers, each unique and hand-glazed for a touch of elegance while you enjoy your favorite drink.
This thoughtfully curated collection combines flavor, nature, and artistry—making it the perfect gift or personal indulgence. Bid now and bring home a piece of handcrafted luxury!
Whiskey, Wine, & Artisan Crafts
$95
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect pairing of fine spirits and gourmet treats with this exclusive basket. It includes a bottle of Basil Hayden’s Whiskey, known for its smooth, rich flavor, complemented by two hand-crafted ceramic tumblers with a beautiful glazed finish. Enjoy a glass of Hess Lion Tamer Red Wine, a bold and refined red that pairs effortlessly with the whiskey. To top it off, savor the sweetness of a full-sized Toblerone chocolate bar. A delightful gift for those who appreciate the finer things in life!
Indulge in the perfect pairing of fine spirits and gourmet treats with this exclusive basket. It includes a bottle of Basil Hayden’s Whiskey, known for its smooth, rich flavor, complemented by two hand-crafted ceramic tumblers with a beautiful glazed finish. Enjoy a glass of Hess Lion Tamer Red Wine, a bold and refined red that pairs effortlessly with the whiskey. To top it off, savor the sweetness of a full-sized Toblerone chocolate bar. A delightful gift for those who appreciate the finer things in life!
Astra & Friends Wellness Basket
$100
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or someone special with this thoughtfully curated wellness basket from Astra & Friends. This collection is designed to inspire relaxation, rejuvenation, and positive energy and includes:
-Florida Water Tea Light Candles: Infused with calming citrus and floral notes, these candles create a peaceful ambiance for any space.
-Biodegradable Bamboo Soap Dish: A sustainable and stylish way to store your favorite soaps, keeping them dry and lasting longer.
-Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray: A soothing blend of lavender and chamomile to help promote a restful night’s sleep.
-Brain Soother Aromatherapy Inhaler: A calming essential oil blend that helps clear the mind and relieve stress.
-Out w/ the Bad Aromatherapy Inhaler: Banish negativity with this purifying inhaler, perfect for clearing mental fog.
-Karma Shimmering Body Oil: A luxurious body oil with a subtle shimmer, perfect for moisturizing and leaving skin soft and glowing.
-Awakening Perfume Body Oil Roller: A refreshing, invigorating scent to uplift your spirit and energize your day.
-Amber Incense Perfume: Warm, earthy, and rich, this incense perfume creates a grounding and serene atmosphere.
-Super Hit Incense: A classic blend known for its purifying and uplifting properties.
-Bamboo Straws: Eco-friendly straws to help reduce waste while enjoying your beverages.
-Smiley Magnet Set: A cheerful set of magnets to brighten up your fridge or workspace with a touch of positivity.
-Rose Wrapped Sage: A sacred bundle of sage wrapped with rose petals for smudging and cleansing your space with love and peace.
Whether you're seeking to relax, rejuvenate, or simply bring good vibes into your home, this basket is a perfect choice. Bid now and bring this beautifully balanced selection into your life!
Pamper yourself or someone special with this thoughtfully curated wellness basket from Astra & Friends. This collection is designed to inspire relaxation, rejuvenation, and positive energy and includes:
-Florida Water Tea Light Candles: Infused with calming citrus and floral notes, these candles create a peaceful ambiance for any space.
-Biodegradable Bamboo Soap Dish: A sustainable and stylish way to store your favorite soaps, keeping them dry and lasting longer.
-Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray: A soothing blend of lavender and chamomile to help promote a restful night’s sleep.
-Brain Soother Aromatherapy Inhaler: A calming essential oil blend that helps clear the mind and relieve stress.
-Out w/ the Bad Aromatherapy Inhaler: Banish negativity with this purifying inhaler, perfect for clearing mental fog.
-Karma Shimmering Body Oil: A luxurious body oil with a subtle shimmer, perfect for moisturizing and leaving skin soft and glowing.
-Awakening Perfume Body Oil Roller: A refreshing, invigorating scent to uplift your spirit and energize your day.
-Amber Incense Perfume: Warm, earthy, and rich, this incense perfume creates a grounding and serene atmosphere.
-Super Hit Incense: A classic blend known for its purifying and uplifting properties.
-Bamboo Straws: Eco-friendly straws to help reduce waste while enjoying your beverages.
-Smiley Magnet Set: A cheerful set of magnets to brighten up your fridge or workspace with a touch of positivity.
-Rose Wrapped Sage: A sacred bundle of sage wrapped with rose petals for smudging and cleansing your space with love and peace.
Whether you're seeking to relax, rejuvenate, or simply bring good vibes into your home, this basket is a perfect choice. Bid now and bring this beautifully balanced selection into your life!
Swing Dance Class with Dominic Howarth of The Cat's Meow Dan
$100
Starting bid
Get ready to swing into action with a private dance class led by the one and only Dominic Howarth, co-founder of The Cat's Meow Dance Company! Whether you're a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, Dominic will guide you through the lively and joyful world of swing dance and the exhilarating Lindy Hop.
This lesson is fully customizable for 1 to 100 people at a location of your choosing within Pinellas County. Perfect for a fun night out, a unique team-building event, or a special celebration with friends and family!
Expect high energy, infectious music, and a whole lot of laughs as you learn iconic moves and rhythms from one of the best in the business. Don’t miss your chance to experience the fun and camaraderie of swing dancing!
Get ready to swing into action with a private dance class led by the one and only Dominic Howarth, co-founder of The Cat's Meow Dance Company! Whether you're a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, Dominic will guide you through the lively and joyful world of swing dance and the exhilarating Lindy Hop.
This lesson is fully customizable for 1 to 100 people at a location of your choosing within Pinellas County. Perfect for a fun night out, a unique team-building event, or a special celebration with friends and family!
Expect high energy, infectious music, and a whole lot of laughs as you learn iconic moves and rhythms from one of the best in the business. Don’t miss your chance to experience the fun and camaraderie of swing dancing!
Fortu Restaurant $150 Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Fortu. With a menu that blends innovative flavors and fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, this $150 gift card is your ticket to a culinary adventure.
"A true gem in St. Pete, where every dish is a masterpiece. The creativity in the flavors and presentation is unmatched." – Local Food Critic
Bid now for a chance to savor the exceptional food and ambiance that makes Fortu a must-visit destination!
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Fortu. With a menu that blends innovative flavors and fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, this $150 gift card is your ticket to a culinary adventure.
"A true gem in St. Pete, where every dish is a masterpiece. The creativity in the flavors and presentation is unmatched." – Local Food Critic
Bid now for a chance to savor the exceptional food and ambiance that makes Fortu a must-visit destination!
New In-Box Atoms 251 Shoes – MKBHD Collaboration
$100
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history with a brand-new, never-worn pair of Atoms 251 shoes (Men’s Size 10.5/Women's size 12), featuring the exclusive collaboration with tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD). Known for his precise taste and attention to detail, Marques has partnered with Atoms to create a limited-edition sneaker that combines minimalist design with cutting-edge comfort. These shoes feature an innovative lacing system, premium materials, and the perfect balance of style and functionality. Still in their original packaging, these shoes are a must-have for fans of MKBHD and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Bid now for a chance to own this unique collaboration!
Own a piece of sneaker history with a brand-new, never-worn pair of Atoms 251 shoes (Men’s Size 10.5/Women's size 12), featuring the exclusive collaboration with tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD). Known for his precise taste and attention to detail, Marques has partnered with Atoms to create a limited-edition sneaker that combines minimalist design with cutting-edge comfort. These shoes feature an innovative lacing system, premium materials, and the perfect balance of style and functionality. Still in their original packaging, these shoes are a must-have for fans of MKBHD and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Bid now for a chance to own this unique collaboration!
Miss Picasio Creates Workshop
$125
Starting bid
Embrace your child's creativity with a fun and interactive 2-hour arts workshop! Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or a special outing, this experience offers hands-on art which may include painting, mixed media, and more. Held at a location of your choice in Pinellas County, the event will be tailored to kids of any age, providing everything they need to create their own masterpiece in a fun and supportive environment. All materials included—just bring the imagination!
Embrace your child's creativity with a fun and interactive 2-hour arts workshop! Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or a special outing, this experience offers hands-on art which may include painting, mixed media, and more. Held at a location of your choice in Pinellas County, the event will be tailored to kids of any age, providing everything they need to create their own masterpiece in a fun and supportive environment. All materials included—just bring the imagination!
Sip And Paint Night
$125
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with a fun and creative Sip & Paint experience for you and 7 friends! This 2-hour private event includes all the art supplies, an instructor to guide you step-by-step, and a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy your favorite byob beverages. Whether you're a seasoned painter or a first-time artist, this night promises a memorable time of laughter, creativity, and camaraderie. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just a night out with friends and our amazing art teacher. You choose the location within Pinellas county.
Unleash your inner artist with a fun and creative Sip & Paint experience for you and 7 friends! This 2-hour private event includes all the art supplies, an instructor to guide you step-by-step, and a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy your favorite byob beverages. Whether you're a seasoned painter or a first-time artist, this night promises a memorable time of laughter, creativity, and camaraderie. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just a night out with friends and our amazing art teacher. You choose the location within Pinellas county.
2 hr Private Karaoke Party with Perfect Pitch Productions
$150
Starting bid
Get ready to sing your heart out with a private karaoke party hosted by Perfect Pitch Productions! Whether you're a pop star in the making or just love to have fun, this experience is sure to be a hit. Your party will take place at a location of your choice within the Tampa Bay Area. Perfect Pitch will bring all the equipment you need to create the ultimate karaoke experience.
Terms: Must be scheduled in advance and is subject to availability. Fridays and holiday dates are excluded. Expires 1/24/26.
Don’t miss your chance to create unforgettable memories with friends and family—sing your favorite tunes, laugh, and enjoy the night!
Get ready to sing your heart out with a private karaoke party hosted by Perfect Pitch Productions! Whether you're a pop star in the making or just love to have fun, this experience is sure to be a hit. Your party will take place at a location of your choice within the Tampa Bay Area. Perfect Pitch will bring all the equipment you need to create the ultimate karaoke experience.
Terms: Must be scheduled in advance and is subject to availability. Fridays and holiday dates are excluded. Expires 1/24/26.
Don’t miss your chance to create unforgettable memories with friends and family—sing your favorite tunes, laugh, and enjoy the night!
Skate Starter Kit
$175
Starting bid
Everything you need for a safe and stylish skating experience! Featuring a pair of Size 7 (EU 38) Impala Holographic Roller Skates that offer both flair and comfort, along with Moxy Elbow, Knee, and Wrist Guards in size S/M for extra protection. Complete your gear with the Adult Triple Eight "The Certified HeadSaver" Helmet in size S/M for ultimate safety. Perfect for skaters of all levels!
Everything you need for a safe and stylish skating experience! Featuring a pair of Size 7 (EU 38) Impala Holographic Roller Skates that offer both flair and comfort, along with Moxy Elbow, Knee, and Wrist Guards in size S/M for extra protection. Complete your gear with the Adult Triple Eight "The Certified HeadSaver" Helmet in size S/M for ultimate safety. Perfect for skaters of all levels!
Magical Manes by Jen: Ultimate Hair & Spa Experience Gift Ba
$175
Starting bid
Included in this fabulous package:
✨ Gift Certificate for Salon Services
-Color Service: Refresh your look with a personalized color treatment
-Haircut & Style: Enjoy a fresh cut and expert styling tailored to you
-Mini Facial: Rejuvenate your skin with a relaxing facial, leaving you refreshed and glowing
🌸 Home Hair & Spa Items including hair and bath essentials to continue the pampering at home.
Perfect for a friend, loved one, or as a well-deserved treat for yourself!
Included in this fabulous package:
✨ Gift Certificate for Salon Services
-Color Service: Refresh your look with a personalized color treatment
-Haircut & Style: Enjoy a fresh cut and expert styling tailored to you
-Mini Facial: Rejuvenate your skin with a relaxing facial, leaving you refreshed and glowing
🌸 Home Hair & Spa Items including hair and bath essentials to continue the pampering at home.
Perfect for a friend, loved one, or as a well-deserved treat for yourself!
Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg 2025
$175
Starting bid
Two 3-Day (Fri/Sat/Sun) General Admission Tickets & Two 2-Day (Sat/Sun) IndyCar Paddock Passes to the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held February 28-March 2, 2025.
Get ready for an unforgettable race weekend! Enjoy the high-speed thrills of the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. With these passes, you'll experience:
3-Day General Admission: Access to all the excitement across three full days of racing, including practice sessions, qualifying, and the main event. Explore the lively festival atmosphere, enjoy the stunning views of the track along St. Petersburg's scenic waterfront, and immerse yourself in one of the most anticipated events on the IndyCar calendar.
2-Day IndyCar Paddock Passes: Gain access to the IndyCar paddock on both Saturday and Sunday. Walk among the drivers, team garages, and get up close to the cars and crews as they prepare for the race. Feel the adrenaline as you get closer to the fastest motorsport series in North America!
This is your chance to experience the Firestone Grand Prix like never before—don't miss out on this incredible weekend!
Two 3-Day (Fri/Sat/Sun) General Admission Tickets & Two 2-Day (Sat/Sun) IndyCar Paddock Passes to the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held February 28-March 2, 2025.
Get ready for an unforgettable race weekend! Enjoy the high-speed thrills of the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. With these passes, you'll experience:
3-Day General Admission: Access to all the excitement across three full days of racing, including practice sessions, qualifying, and the main event. Explore the lively festival atmosphere, enjoy the stunning views of the track along St. Petersburg's scenic waterfront, and immerse yourself in one of the most anticipated events on the IndyCar calendar.
2-Day IndyCar Paddock Passes: Gain access to the IndyCar paddock on both Saturday and Sunday. Walk among the drivers, team garages, and get up close to the cars and crews as they prepare for the race. Feel the adrenaline as you get closer to the fastest motorsport series in North America!
This is your chance to experience the Firestone Grand Prix like never before—don't miss out on this incredible weekend!
Wonderland Floral Art & Gift Loft
$200
Starting bid
Treat your kiddo and their friends to a creative and fun-filled experience at Wonderland Floral Art & Gift Loft in St. Petersburg, FL! This exclusive private workshop for up to 8 kids allows each child to create their very own custom floral design, inspired by a theme of your choosing. With expert guidance and a variety of beautiful blooms, this hands-on experience will inspire their imagination and creativity. Perfect for birthdays, special celebrations, or a unique outing with friends!
Treat your kiddo and their friends to a creative and fun-filled experience at Wonderland Floral Art & Gift Loft in St. Petersburg, FL! This exclusive private workshop for up to 8 kids allows each child to create their very own custom floral design, inspired by a theme of your choosing. With expert guidance and a variety of beautiful blooms, this hands-on experience will inspire their imagination and creativity. Perfect for birthdays, special celebrations, or a unique outing with friends!
Abbey Road Photo
$200
Starting bid
This iconic framed photograph captures the timeless moment of The Beatles walking across Abbey Road, one of the most famous images in music history. Expertly preserved and beautifully presented, this high-quality print will be a treasured addition to any music lover’s collection. A true piece of rock history that brings the spirit of The Beatles into your space.
This iconic framed photograph captures the timeless moment of The Beatles walking across Abbey Road, one of the most famous images in music history. Expertly preserved and beautifully presented, this high-quality print will be a treasured addition to any music lover’s collection. A true piece of rock history that brings the spirit of The Beatles into your space.
4-Course Dinner for 2 with wine pairing
$200
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at Sol, one of St. Petersburg's premier culinary destinations. This exclusive package includes a luxurious 4-course dinner for two, expertly crafted by Sol's acclaimed chefs, showcasing fresh, seasonal ingredients and innovative flavors. You will also be wowed by boutique wine pairings, finding your new favorite vino.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply looking to enjoy a night of fine dining, this exceptional dinner offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening.
Note: Gratuity is not included. Reservation required.
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at Sol, one of St. Petersburg's premier culinary destinations. This exclusive package includes a luxurious 4-course dinner for two, expertly crafted by Sol's acclaimed chefs, showcasing fresh, seasonal ingredients and innovative flavors. You will also be wowed by boutique wine pairings, finding your new favorite vino.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply looking to enjoy a night of fine dining, this exceptional dinner offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening.
Note: Gratuity is not included. Reservation required.
Family Windsurfing Lesson for 3 – North Beach Windsurfing,
$250
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable adventure on the water with a 3-hour family windsurfing lesson from North Beach Windsurfing in St. Petersburg! This package includes expert instruction for up to three people and includes board rental. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this lesson is perfect for family fun and learning something new together. Don't miss out on this unique experience!
Get ready for an unforgettable adventure on the water with a 3-hour family windsurfing lesson from North Beach Windsurfing in St. Petersburg! This package includes expert instruction for up to three people and includes board rental. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this lesson is perfect for family fun and learning something new together. Don't miss out on this unique experience!
Beauty Lover's Dream!
$250
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a beauty lover’s dream with this fabulous Silent Auction Basket! It includes a $100 gift card to Bronze Fox Beauty, a full service head spa.
Also included is a curated collection of skincare and makeup essentials. From the Laneige Vanilla Lip Sealing Mask to the Too Faced Precious Gems Eyeshadow Palette, this basket has everything you need to glow. You'll also find luxe products like Face of Love Jungle Mud face mask, Elf skin bronzing drops, Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick and gloss duo, Bubble magic melt micellar milk, NYX Butter Melt Blush, Sugargoop Glow Stick, and the Face of Love Amazonico Moisturizer, along with must-have tools like Sephora Makeup Brushes and a Nakery Beauty Hyaluronic Mist. Pamper yourself from head to toe with this all-in-one beauty bundle!
Treat yourself to a beauty lover’s dream with this fabulous Silent Auction Basket! It includes a $100 gift card to Bronze Fox Beauty, a full service head spa.
Also included is a curated collection of skincare and makeup essentials. From the Laneige Vanilla Lip Sealing Mask to the Too Faced Precious Gems Eyeshadow Palette, this basket has everything you need to glow. You'll also find luxe products like Face of Love Jungle Mud face mask, Elf skin bronzing drops, Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick and gloss duo, Bubble magic melt micellar milk, NYX Butter Melt Blush, Sugargoop Glow Stick, and the Face of Love Amazonico Moisturizer, along with must-have tools like Sephora Makeup Brushes and a Nakery Beauty Hyaluronic Mist. Pamper yourself from head to toe with this all-in-one beauty bundle!
Ted Lasso Collage with signature
$350
Starting bid
This exclusive Ted Lasso framed collage features iconic moments from the beloved series, beautifully captured in a dynamic visual display. Personally signed by Jason Sudeikis, this one-of-a-kind collectible celebrates the charm and wit of the legendary coach. Included with the collage is a certificate of authenticity, ensuring its genuine signature and value. A must-have for any Ted Lasso fan or collector of TV memorabilia!
This exclusive Ted Lasso framed collage features iconic moments from the beloved series, beautifully captured in a dynamic visual display. Personally signed by Jason Sudeikis, this one-of-a-kind collectible celebrates the charm and wit of the legendary coach. Included with the collage is a certificate of authenticity, ensuring its genuine signature and value. A must-have for any Ted Lasso fan or collector of TV memorabilia!
Signed #91 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay Lightning Jersey
$400
Starting bid
This exclusive item is a must-have for any Tampa Bay Lightning fan or hockey memorabilia collector. This authentic, game-day quality #91 Steven Stamkos jersey has been personally signed by the former Lightning captain himself. Known for his leadership, incredible skill, and clutch performances, Stamkos has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in the franchise’s history.
This exclusive item is a must-have for any Tampa Bay Lightning fan or hockey memorabilia collector. This authentic, game-day quality #91 Steven Stamkos jersey has been personally signed by the former Lightning captain himself. Known for his leadership, incredible skill, and clutch performances, Stamkos has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in the franchise’s history.
Signed "Tortured Poets Department" Album by Taylor Swift
$600
Starting bid
Bid on a one-of-a-kind collectible that brings together art, music, and memorabilia in a way only Taylor Swift can. This stunning framed collage features an exclusive image of Taylor, paired with a signed copy of her album Tortured Poets Department, making it a must-have for any Swiftie or music enthusiast.
The album, personally autographed by Taylor herself, is professionally framed alongside a vibrant and artistic representation of the singer, capturing the essence of her unique artistry and storytelling. Whether you're a fan of her evolving sound or a lover of rare and exclusive pieces, this framed collage is an incredible addition to any collection.
Bid on a one-of-a-kind collectible that brings together art, music, and memorabilia in a way only Taylor Swift can. This stunning framed collage features an exclusive image of Taylor, paired with a signed copy of her album Tortured Poets Department, making it a must-have for any Swiftie or music enthusiast.
The album, personally autographed by Taylor herself, is professionally framed alongside a vibrant and artistic representation of the singer, capturing the essence of her unique artistry and storytelling. Whether you're a fan of her evolving sound or a lover of rare and exclusive pieces, this framed collage is an incredible addition to any collection.
Elton John signed guitar
$1,000
Starting bid
This guitar, signed by the legendary Elton John, is a must-have for any music fan or collector. Known for his extraordinary talent and timeless hits, Elton's signature on this instrument adds a piece of rock 'n' roll history to your collection. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own a part of musical greatness. Now you can take home a piece of Elton John’s legacy!
This guitar, signed by the legendary Elton John, is a must-have for any music fan or collector. Known for his extraordinary talent and timeless hits, Elton's signature on this instrument adds a piece of rock 'n' roll history to your collection. This piece offers a unique opportunity to own a part of musical greatness. Now you can take home a piece of Elton John’s legacy!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!