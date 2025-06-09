India Day 2025

This fee secures a booth space for businesses selling products or services (non-food) at India Day in Newton. This is a great opportunity to showcase your offerings to a large, engaged audience celebrating culture and community. Vendors will benefit from high foot traffic, brand visibility, and the chance to connect directly with potential customers. No food or beverage sales permitted under this category.

This fee secures a booth space for businesses selling products or services (non-food) at India Day in Newton. This is a great opportunity to showcase your offerings to a large, engaged audience celebrating culture and community. Vendors will benefit from high foot traffic, brand visibility, and the chance to connect directly with potential customers. No food or beverage sales permitted under this category.

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