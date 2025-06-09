India Day 2025

This fee secures a booth space for businesses selling products or services (non-food) at India Day in Newton. This is a great opportunity to showcase your offerings to a large, engaged audience celebrating culture and community. Vendors will benefit from high foot traffic, brand visibility, and the chance to connect directly with potential customers. No food or beverage sales permitted under this category.
This fee secures a booth space for businesses selling products or services (non-food) at India Day in Newton. This is a great opportunity to showcase your offerings to a large, engaged audience celebrating culture and community. Vendors will benefit from high foot traffic, brand visibility, and the chance to connect directly with potential customers. No food or beverage sales permitted under this category.
Vendor Fee for non-profit
$50
10 left!
This fee reserves a booth space for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations at India Day in Newton. It provides an opportunity to share your mission, engage with a diverse community, and raise awareness for your cause (non-food only). Organizations must provide proof of 501(c)(3) status.
This fee reserves a booth space for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations at India Day in Newton. It provides an opportunity to share your mission, engage with a diverse community, and raise awareness for your cause (non-food only). Organizations must provide proof of 501(c)(3) status.
Food Vendor
$250
10 left!
This fee reserves your food vendor spot at India Day in Newton. It includes access to a designated booth space, marketing exposure through event promotions, and the opportunity to serve and sell to a large, diverse crowd. Vendors are responsible for their own setup, staffing, and necessary Temporary Food permits. Limited spots available – secure your space today!
This fee reserves your food vendor spot at India Day in Newton. It includes access to a designated booth space, marketing exposure through event promotions, and the opportunity to serve and sell to a large, diverse crowd. Vendors are responsible for their own setup, staffing, and necessary Temporary Food permits. Limited spots available – secure your space today!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!