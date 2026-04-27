Indo-American Association Of Iowa

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Indo-American Association Of Iowa

About this event

India day tent registration or business membership/ donation 2026

11121 Hickman Rd

Urbandale, IA 50322, USA

Corporate tent: Organizations with more than 5 employees item
Corporate tent: Organizations with more than 5 employees
$750

Each tent size is 10x10 and includes: 1 standard table and 2 chairs. Electricity and water requirements are extra

Small Businesses: Food tent: IAAI Business Member/Non-Profit
$500

Add an extra $50 for water and $150 for Electricity if needed.

Small Businesses:Food tent: Non-IAAI Business Member/Profit
$750

Add an extra $50 for Water and $150 for electricity supply, if needed

Non-Food tent: Non Profit - 501(c) / IAAI Member
$200

Add an extra $50 for Water and $150 for electricity supply, if needed

Non-Food tent: Profit- /Non IAAI Member
$300

Add an extra $50 for Water and $150 for electricity supply, if needed

Water supply
$50
Electricity supply
$150

Electricity supply for your tent

Become new Business Member or renew
$350

This will be an annual business membership (valid from 2026 India Day to 2027 August 1st Week)

Add a donation for Indo-American Association Of Iowa

$

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