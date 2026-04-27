India day tent registration or business membership/ donation 2026

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About this event
Each tent size is 10x10 and includes: 1 standard table and 2 chairs. Electricity and water requirements are extra
Add an extra $50 for water and $150 for Electricity if needed.
Add an extra $50 for Water and $150 for electricity supply, if needed
Add an extra $50 for Water and $150 for electricity supply, if needed
Add an extra $50 for Water and $150 for electricity supply, if needed
Electricity supply for your tent
This will be an annual business membership (valid from 2026 India Day to 2027 August 1st Week)
$
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