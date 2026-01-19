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Indian Grove PTC

About this raffle

RTSD26 Red Barn Dine-n-Share Raffle

Prospect Heights 4 Pool Passes - 1 Ticket
$1

Courtesy of Prospect Heights Park District

Prospect Heights 4 Pool Passes - 6 Tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Courtesy of Prospect Heights Park District

Round of Golf for 4 - 1 Ticket
$1

Old Orchard Country Club
Courtesy the Prospect Heights Park District

Round of Golf for 4 - 6 Tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Old Orchard Country Club
Courtesy the Prospect Heights Park District

Wheeling 4 Pool Passes - 1 Ticket
$1

Courtesy of Wheeling Park District

Wheeling 4 Pool Passes - 6 Tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Courtesy of Wheeling Park District

Whiskey & Engravable Decanter - 1 Ticket
$1

Personalize the decanter.
Whiskey courtesy of Two Eagles Distillery Mt Prospect

Whiskey & Engravable Decanter - 1 Ticket
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Personalize the decanter.
Whiskey courtesy of Two Eagles Distillery Mt Prospect

School supply pack - 1 Ticket
$1

Courtesy Educational Products

School supply pack - 6 Tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

Courtesy Educational Products

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