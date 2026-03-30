Indian Paint Brush Farm Sanctuary's Annual Raffle 2026

About this raffle
The Moo-sterpiece Art Basket is a dream collection for any creative spirit, filled with high-quality tools and experiences generously donated by local artists and businesses who support creativity and compassion. All proceeds help fund the rescue and lifelong care of the residents at our sanctuary. Together, this bundle brings creativity, craftsmanship, and community together in one meaningful package. Total value: $676
• 72-Lead Deluxe Drawing Set from Withofficial ($88 value) – A premium colored pencil and drawing set perfect for artists of all skill levels, offering a wide range of vibrant tones for sketching and detailed work. https://withofficial.com/products/72-lead-deluxe-drawing-set
• Two Art Class Gift Cards from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($440 total value) – Two $220 gift cards to explore unique, hands-on art classes in an inspiring creative space. https://www.ghosthousegr.com
• Waxed Cotton Brush Roll – Atelier No. 3 from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($48 value) – A beautifully crafted, durable brush roll designed to store and protect your art tools in style. https://www.ghosthousegr.com/reliquary
• $50 Gift Card to Friss Art Supply ($50 value) – A perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality art supplies from a beloved local shop. https://www.frissupplyshop.com
• Two Handmade Letterpress Sketchbooks from Papillon Press ($50 total value) – Thoughtfully crafted sketchbooks with elegant letterpress covers, ideal for capturing ideas, sketches, and inspiration. https://www.papillon-press.com
The Moo-sterpiece Art Basket is a dream collection for any creative spirit, filled with high-quality tools and experiences generously donated by local artists and businesses who support creativity and compassion. All proceeds help fund the rescue and lifelong care of the residents at our sanctuary. Together, this bundle brings creativity, craftsmanship, and community together in one meaningful package. Total value: $676
• 72-Lead Deluxe Drawing Set from Withofficial ($88 value) – A premium colored pencil and drawing set perfect for artists of all skill levels, offering a wide range of vibrant tones for sketching and detailed work. https://withofficial.com/products/72-lead-deluxe-drawing-set
• Two Art Class Gift Cards from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($440 total value) – Two $220 gift cards to explore unique, hands-on art classes in an inspiring creative space. https://www.ghosthousegr.com
• Waxed Cotton Brush Roll – Atelier No. 3 from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($48 value) – A beautifully crafted, durable brush roll designed to store and protect your art tools in style. https://www.ghosthousegr.com/reliquary
• $50 Gift Card to Friss Art Supply ($50 value) – A perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality art supplies from a beloved local shop. https://www.frissupplyshop.com
• Two Handmade Letterpress Sketchbooks from Papillon Press ($50 total value) – Thoughtfully crafted sketchbooks with elegant letterpress covers, ideal for capturing ideas, sketches, and inspiration. https://www.papillon-press.com
Enjoy 2 tickets to the Wealthy Theatre complete with 2 popcorn and pop combos. Tickets only valid for screenings presented by Wealthy Theatre and GR Film Society. Check out their website for a complete list of showings and events.
Enjoy 2 tickets to the Wealthy Theatre complete with 2 popcorn and pop combos. Tickets only valid for screenings presented by Wealthy Theatre and GR Film Society. Check out their website for a complete list of showings and events. https://grcmc.org/theatre/events?page-1455=1
Included in this booklover's dream of a basket is a
The only thing missing is a cozy blanket, a cup of tea, and a furry friend.
Included in this booklover's dream of a basket is a
The only thing missing is a cozy blanket, a cup of tea, and a furry friend.
This basket is for the kid who loves animals and books. Included is:
This basket is for the kid who loves animals and books. Included is:
St. Cecelia's donation is redeemable for up to 2 tickets to any Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
live concert event at St. Cecilia Music Center during the 2026-2027 Season. Valid for Section A or B Seating. https://www.scmcgr.org/
St. Cecelia's donation is redeemable for up to 2 tickets to any Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
live concert event at St. Cecilia Music Center during the 2026-2027 Season. Valid for Section A or B Seating. https://www.scmcgr.org/
Enjoy a night out for two at The Great Escape Room in Grand Rapids. $70 value https://thegreatescaperoom.com
This raffle prize is for the crafters, the makers, and the doers. Included is a 5 day pass to Grand River Maker's Space and an adorable 3D printed sheep whose wool pulls out into 8 white coasters. You can choose which 5 days you would like to go.Whether you want to 3D print game pieces, get crafty in our wood shop, or use our laser to cut out a cute wooden ornament, your options to be creative are unlimited at Grand River Maker's Space. NOTE: Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
This raffle prize is for the crafters, the makers, and the doers. Included is a 5 day pass to Grand River Maker's Space and an adorable 3D printed sheep whose wool pulls out into 8 white coasters. You can choose which 5 days you would like to go.Whether you want to 3D print game pieces, get crafty in our wood shop, or use our laser to cut out a cute wooden ornament, your options to be creative are unlimited at Grand River Maker's Space. NOTE: Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
Do you love to try out new coffee and tea spots? Yes? Well this basket is perfect for you or a loved one. This basket is valued at over $200 and donated products include the following:
Do you love to try out new coffee and tea spots? Yes? Well this basket is perfect for you or a loved one. This basket is valued at over $200 and donated products include the following:
This raffle prize includes 4 entrance tickets to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. Take little ones to a place where play, curiosity are encouraged and valued. http://grcm.org/
This raffle prize includes 4 entrance tickets to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. Take little ones to a place where play, curiosity are encouraged and valued. http://grcm.org/
This prize is a beautiful labradorite from Spirit Dreams, and is worth $50. Labradorite is known for a spectacular iridescent play of light known as labradorescence. Inuit folklore believes that the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are trapped inside the stone, while in modern times, it is recognized as a stone of magic, transformation, and protection. https://www.spiritdreamsgr.com/
This prize is a beautiful labradorite from Spirit Dreams, and is worth $50. Labradorite is known for a spectacular iridescent play of light known as labradorescence. Inuit folklore believes that the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are trapped inside the stone, while in modern times, it is recognized as a stone of magic, transformation, and protection. https://www.spiritdreamsgr.com/
This special prize includes an afternoon meeting the animals and enjoying a picnic by the pond. What could be better than sipping a cool drink, surrounded by the woods and fur friends while wearing your best picnic outfit?
This special prize includes an afternoon meeting the animals and enjoying a picnic by the pond. What could be better than sipping a cool drink, surrounded by the woods and fur friends while wearing your best picnic outfit?
If you love pottery or have always wanted to learn, this prize if for you! It includes either hand-building, or wheel-throwing workshops for 2. https://claygroundgr.com/
If you love pottery or have always wanted to learn, this prize if for you! It includes either hand-building, or wheel-throwing workshops for 2. https://claygroundgr.com/
Head over to Ritual Wines GR and grab a bottle to bring over to a private shopping experience for up to 7 people at Clothing Matters. Wine and shopping? Yes please! https://www.ritualwinesgr.com/ https://www.clothingmatters.net/
Head over to Ritual Wines GR and grab a bottle to bring over to a private shopping experience for up to 7 people at Clothing Matters. Wine and shopping? Yes please! https://www.ritualwinesgr.com/ https://www.clothingmatters.net/
2 winners will be drawn. Each will receive a $100 gift card for any Gilmore Collection restaurants, as well as "The Plant-Based Mix & Match Cookbook" by local chef, Jeannine Billups. https://www.kitchenislove.com/
2 winners will be drawn. Each will receive a $100 gift card for any Gilmore Collection restaurants, as well as "The Plant-Based Mix & Match Cookbook" by local chef, Jeannine Billups. https://www.kitchenislove.com/
If you love candles and want to make your own, this prize is for you! It includes a $25 gift card to be used for a class or in the store. https://soaringsudssoap.com/
If you love candles and want to make your own, this prize is for you! It includes a $25 gift card to be used for a class or in the store. https://soaringsudssoap.com/
We may be biased, but West Michigan has some of the best breweries in the country. Take a mini tour with 3 gift cards and find your favorites.
We may be biased, but West Michigan has some of the best breweries in the country. Take a mini tour with 3 gift cards and find your favorites.
No matter your age, there is nothing cuter than a crochet friend. You can't help but smile. https://www.instagram.com/onemoreknotshop/
No matter your age, there is nothing cuter than a crochet friend. You can't help but smile. https://www.instagram.com/onemoreknotshop/
Capelli hair stylists will greet you with a smile and have you leaving with one. Use your $100 and also take home over $100 worth of Davines products. https://www.capelligr.com/
Capelli hair stylists will greet you with a smile and have you leaving with one. Use your $100 and also take home over $100 worth of Davines products. https://www.capelligr.com/
Enter to win the incredible, one-of-a-kind wooden earrings made by Brambles Woodwork. Each pair is handmade from scraps of wood found by the artist. The necklace made by Kate Lichtenstein from Gallery 514, is a beautiful nod to nature with its glass leaf bead. Different artists' work, but they fit so well together. https://brambleswoodwork.com/ https://gallery154.com/kate-lichtenstein
Enter to win the incredible, one-of-a-kind wooden earrings made by Brambles Woodwork. Each pair is handmade from scraps of wood found by the artist. The necklace made by Kate Lichtenstein from Gallery 514, is a beautiful nod to nature with its glass leaf bead. Different artists' work, but they fit so well together. https://brambleswoodwork.com/ https://gallery154.com/kate-lichtenstein
Needing some self-care and someone to help get all the kinks? Simple Wellness Solutions, LLC, and Selfcare Massage & Wellness LLC have both generously donated 1 hour massages.
Needing some self-care and someone to help get all the kinks? Simple Wellness Solutions, LLC, and Selfcare Massage & Wellness LLC have both generously donated 1 hour massages.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!