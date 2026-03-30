Indian Paint Brush Farm Sanctuary

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Indian Paint Brush Farm Sanctuary

About this raffle

Indian Paint Brush Farm Sanctuary's Annual Raffle 2026

Moo-sterpiece Art Basket
$10

The Moo-sterpiece Art Basket is a dream collection for any creative spirit, filled with high-quality tools and experiences generously donated by local artists and businesses who support creativity and compassion. All proceeds help fund the rescue and lifelong care of the residents at our sanctuary. Together, this bundle brings creativity, craftsmanship, and community together in one meaningful package. Total value: $676


• 72-Lead Deluxe Drawing Set from Withofficial ($88 value) – A premium colored pencil and drawing set perfect for artists of all skill levels, offering a wide range of vibrant tones for sketching and detailed work. https://withofficial.com/products/72-lead-deluxe-drawing-set


• Two Art Class Gift Cards from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($440 total value) – Two $220 gift cards to explore unique, hands-on art classes in an inspiring creative space. https://www.ghosthousegr.com


• Waxed Cotton Brush Roll – Atelier No. 3 from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($48 value) – A beautifully crafted, durable brush roll designed to store and protect your art tools in style. https://www.ghosthousegr.com/reliquary


• $50 Gift Card to Friss Art Supply ($50 value) – A perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality art supplies from a beloved local shop. https://www.frissupplyshop.com


• Two Handmade Letterpress Sketchbooks from Papillon Press ($50 total value) – Thoughtfully crafted sketchbooks with elegant letterpress covers, ideal for capturing ideas, sketches, and inspiration. https://www.papillon-press.com


Value Bundle: Moo-sterpiece Art Basket
$40
This includes 5 tickets

The Moo-sterpiece Art Basket is a dream collection for any creative spirit, filled with high-quality tools and experiences generously donated by local artists and businesses who support creativity and compassion. All proceeds help fund the rescue and lifelong care of the residents at our sanctuary. Together, this bundle brings creativity, craftsmanship, and community together in one meaningful package. Total value: $676


• 72-Lead Deluxe Drawing Set from Withofficial ($88 value) – A premium colored pencil and drawing set perfect for artists of all skill levels, offering a wide range of vibrant tones for sketching and detailed work. https://withofficial.com/products/72-lead-deluxe-drawing-set


• Two Art Class Gift Cards from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($440 total value) – Two $220 gift cards to explore unique, hands-on art classes in an inspiring creative space. https://www.ghosthousegr.com


• Waxed Cotton Brush Roll – Atelier No. 3 from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($48 value) – A beautifully crafted, durable brush roll designed to store and protect your art tools in style. https://www.ghosthousegr.com/reliquary


• $50 Gift Card to Friss Art Supply ($50 value) – A perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality art supplies from a beloved local shop. https://www.frissupplyshop.com


• Two Handmade Letterpress Sketchbooks from Papillon Press ($50 total value) – Thoughtfully crafted sketchbooks with elegant letterpress covers, ideal for capturing ideas, sketches, and inspiration. https://www.papillon-press.com


2 Wealthy Theatre Movie Tickets With Popcorn & Pop
$2

Enjoy 2 tickets to the Wealthy Theatre complete with 2 popcorn and pop combos. Tickets only valid for screenings presented by Wealthy Theatre and GR Film Society. Check out their website for a complete list of showings and events.

Value Bundle: 2 Wealthy Theatre Tickets With Popcorn & Pop
$8
This includes 5 tickets

Enjoy 2 tickets to the Wealthy Theatre complete with 2 popcorn and pop combos. Tickets only valid for screenings presented by Wealthy Theatre and GR Film Society. Check out their website for a complete list of showings and events. https://grcmc.org/theatre/events?page-1455=1

The Cozy Chapter Book Basket (Adults)
$5

Included in this booklover's dream of a basket is a

  • $25 gift card generously donated by Books & Mortar
  • Adorable animal print bookmark
  • Books & Mortar tote bag
  • Bestselling book "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Indigenous ecologist, Robin Wall Kimmerera
  • To top off your cozy night in: a "Plot Twist" candle.

The only thing missing is a cozy blanket, a cup of tea, and a furry friend.

Value Bundle: The Cozy Book Basket (Adults)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Included in this booklover's dream of a basket is a

  • $25 gift card generously donated by Books & Mortar
  • Adorable animal print bookmark
  • Books & Mortar tote bag
  • Bestselling book "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Indigenous ecologist, Robin Wall Kimmerera
  • To top off your cozy night in: a "Plot Twist" candle.

The only thing missing is a cozy blanket, a cup of tea, and a furry friend.

Children's Cozy Book Basket
$5

This basket is for the kid who loves animals and books. Included is:

  • $25 gift card generously donated by Books & Mortar
  • Books & Mortar tote bag
  • Three nature-themed children's books
    • Sonya's Chickens by Phoebe Wahl
    • Spring's Miracles (An Indigenous Celebration of Nature) by Kaitlin B. Curtice
    • I Am We: How Crows Come Together to Survive by Leslie Barnard Booth




Value Bundle: Children's Cozy Chapter Book Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

This basket is for the kid who loves animals and books. Included is:

  • $25 gift card generously donated by Books & Mortar
  • Books & Mortar tote bag
  • Three nature-themed children's books
    • Sonya's Chickens by Phoebe Wahl
    • Spring's Miracles (An Indigenous Celebration of Nature) by Kaitlin B. Curtice
    • I Am We: How Crows Come Together to Survive by Leslie Barnard Booth
St. Cecelia Chamber Music Tickets for 2
$5

St. Cecelia's donation is redeemable for up to 2 tickets to any Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

live concert event at St. Cecilia Music Center during the 2026-2027 Season. Valid for Section A or B Seating. https://www.scmcgr.org/

Value Bundle: St. Cecelia Chamber Music Tickets for 2
$20
This includes 5 tickets

St. Cecelia's donation is redeemable for up to 2 tickets to any Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

live concert event at St. Cecilia Music Center during the 2026-2027 Season. Valid for Section A or B Seating. https://www.scmcgr.org/

The Great Escape Room for 2
$5

Enjoy a night out for two at The Great Escape Room in Grand Rapids. https://thegreatescaperoom.com

Value Bundle: The Great Escape Room for 2
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Enjoy a night out for two at The Great Escape Room in Grand Rapids. $70 value https://thegreatescaperoom.com

Passes Grand River Maker's Space & 3D Printed Sheep Coasters
$5

This raffle prize is for the crafters, the makers, and the doers. Included is a 5 day pass to Grand River Maker's Space and an adorable 3D printed sheep whose wool pulls out into 8 white coasters. You can choose which 5 days you would like to go.Whether you want to 3D print game pieces, get crafty in our wood shop, or use our laser to cut out a cute wooden ornament, your options to be creative are unlimited at Grand River Maker's Space. NOTE: Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.


https://grandrivermakerspace.org/

Value Bundle: Maker's Space Passes & 3D Print Sheep Coasters
$20
This includes 5 tickets

This raffle prize is for the crafters, the makers, and the doers. Included is a 5 day pass to Grand River Maker's Space and an adorable 3D printed sheep whose wool pulls out into 8 white coasters. You can choose which 5 days you would like to go.Whether you want to 3D print game pieces, get crafty in our wood shop, or use our laser to cut out a cute wooden ornament, your options to be creative are unlimited at Grand River Maker's Space. NOTE: Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.


https://grandrivermakerspace.org/

Local Coffee and Tea Basket
$5

Do you love to try out new coffee and tea spots? Yes? Well this basket is perfect for you or a loved one. This basket is valued at over $200 and donated products include the following:



Value Bundle: Local Coffee and Tea Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Do you love to try out new coffee and tea spots? Yes? Well this basket is perfect for you or a loved one. This basket is valued at over $200 and donated products include the following:



GR Children's Museum Visit for 4
$2

This raffle prize includes 4 entrance tickets to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. Take little ones to a place where play, curiosity are encouraged and valued. http://grcm.org/

Value Bundle: GR Children's Museum Visit for 4
$8
This includes 5 tickets

This raffle prize includes 4 entrance tickets to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. Take little ones to a place where play, curiosity are encouraged and valued. http://grcm.org/

Large Labradorite Stone
$2

This prize is a beautiful labradorite from Spirit Dreams, and is worth $50. Labradorite is known for a spectacular iridescent play of light known as labradorescence. Inuit folklore believes that the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are trapped inside the stone, while in modern times, it is recognized as a stone of magic, transformation, and protection. https://www.spiritdreamsgr.com/

Value Bundle: Large Labradorite Stone
$8
This includes 5 tickets

This prize is a beautiful labradorite from Spirit Dreams, and is worth $50. Labradorite is known for a spectacular iridescent play of light known as labradorescence. Inuit folklore believes that the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are trapped inside the stone, while in modern times, it is recognized as a stone of magic, transformation, and protection. https://www.spiritdreamsgr.com/

Private Picnic & Tour at the Farm Sanctuary
$10

This special prize includes an afternoon meeting the animals and enjoying a picnic by the pond. What could be better than sipping a cool drink, surrounded by the woods and fur friends while wearing your best picnic outfit?

Value Bundle: Private Picnic & Tour at the Farm Sanctuary
$40
This includes 5 tickets

This special prize includes an afternoon meeting the animals and enjoying a picnic by the pond. What could be better than sipping a cool drink, surrounded by the woods and fur friends while wearing your best picnic outfit?

The Clayground Pottery Workshop for 2
$5

If you love pottery or have always wanted to learn, this prize if for you! It includes either hand-building, or wheel-throwing workshops for 2. https://claygroundgr.com/

Value Bundle: The Clayground Pottery Workshop for 2
$20
This includes 5 tickets

If you love pottery or have always wanted to learn, this prize if for you! It includes either hand-building, or wheel-throwing workshops for 2. https://claygroundgr.com/

Private Shopping & Wine
$5

Head over to Ritual Wines GR and grab a bottle to bring over to a private shopping experience for up to 7 people at Clothing Matters. Wine and shopping? Yes please! https://www.ritualwinesgr.com/ https://www.clothingmatters.net/

Value Bundle: Private Shopping & Wine
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Head over to Ritual Wines GR and grab a bottle to bring over to a private shopping experience for up to 7 people at Clothing Matters. Wine and shopping? Yes please! https://www.ritualwinesgr.com/ https://www.clothingmatters.net/

GR Civic Theatre Tickets
$5

https://www.grct.org/

GR Civic Theatre Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

https://www.grct.org/

$100 Gilmore Collection Gift Card & Plant-Based Cookbook
$5

2 winners will be drawn. Each will receive a $100 gift card for any Gilmore Collection restaurants, as well as "The Plant-Based Mix & Match Cookbook" by local chef, Jeannine Billups. https://www.kitchenislove.com/

Value Bundle $100 Gilmore Collection Gift Card & Cookbook
$20
This includes 5 tickets

2 winners will be drawn. Each will receive a $100 gift card for any Gilmore Collection restaurants, as well as "The Plant-Based Mix & Match Cookbook" by local chef, Jeannine Billups. https://www.kitchenislove.com/

Nera Wix Candle Bar
$2

If you love candles and want to make your own, this prize is for you! It includes a $25 gift card to be used for a class or in the store. https://soaringsudssoap.com/

Value Bundle: Nera Wix Candle Bar
$8
This includes 5 tickets

If you love candles and want to make your own, this prize is for you! It includes a $25 gift card to be used for a class or in the store. https://soaringsudssoap.com/

Brewery Tour (Founders, Brewery Vivant, & Harmony Brewing)
$5

We may be biased, but West Michigan has some of the best breweries in the country. Take a mini tour with 3 gift cards and find your favorites.

Value Bundle: 3 Breweries Tour
$20
This includes 5 tickets

We may be biased, but West Michigan has some of the best breweries in the country. Take a mini tour with 3 gift cards and find your favorites.

One More Knot Crochet Buddy
$2

No matter your age, there is nothing cuter than a crochet friend. You can't help but smile. https://www.instagram.com/onemoreknotshop/

Value Bundle: One More Knot Crochet Buddy
$8
This includes 5 tickets

No matter your age, there is nothing cuter than a crochet friend. You can't help but smile. https://www.instagram.com/onemoreknotshop/

$100 Gift Card Capelli Hair Salon & Products
$5

Capelli hair stylists will greet you with a smile and have you leaving with one. Use your $100 and also take home over $100 worth of Davines products. https://www.capelligr.com/

Value Bundle: $100 Gift Card Capelli Hair Salon & Products
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Capelli hair stylists will greet you with a smile and have you leaving with one. Use your $100 and also take home over $100 worth of Davines products. https://www.capelligr.com/

Brambles Woodwork Handmade Earrings & Gallery 514 Necklace
$5

Enter to win the incredible, one-of-a-kind wooden earrings made by Brambles Woodwork. Each pair is handmade from scraps of wood found by the artist. The necklace made by Kate Lichtenstein from Gallery 514, is a beautiful nod to nature with its glass leaf bead. Different artists' work, but they fit so well together. https://brambleswoodwork.com/ https://gallery154.com/kate-lichtenstein

Value Bundle: Brambles Woodwork Handmade Earrings & Necklace
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Enter to win the incredible, one-of-a-kind wooden earrings made by Brambles Woodwork. Each pair is handmade from scraps of wood found by the artist. The necklace made by Kate Lichtenstein from Gallery 514, is a beautiful nod to nature with its glass leaf bead. Different artists' work, but they fit so well together. https://brambleswoodwork.com/ https://gallery154.com/kate-lichtenstein

2 1 Hour Massages
$5

Needing some self-care and someone to help get all the kinks? Simple Wellness Solutions, LLC, and Selfcare Massage & Wellness LLC have both generously donated 1 hour massages.

Value Bundle: 2 1 Hour Massages
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Needing some self-care and someone to help get all the kinks? Simple Wellness Solutions, LLC, and Selfcare Massage & Wellness LLC have both generously donated 1 hour massages.

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