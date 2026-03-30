Indian Paint Brush Farm Sanctuary's Annual Raffle 2026

The Moo-sterpiece Art Basket is a dream collection for any creative spirit, filled with high-quality tools and experiences generously donated by local artists and businesses who support creativity and compassion. All proceeds help fund the rescue and lifelong care of the residents at our sanctuary. Together, this bundle brings creativity, craftsmanship, and community together in one meaningful package. Total value: $676





• 72-Lead Deluxe Drawing Set from Withofficial ($88 value) – A premium colored pencil and drawing set perfect for artists of all skill levels, offering a wide range of vibrant tones for sketching and detailed work. https://withofficial.com/products/72-lead-deluxe-drawing-set





• Two Art Class Gift Cards from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($440 total value) – Two $220 gift cards to explore unique, hands-on art classes in an inspiring creative space. https://www.ghosthousegr.com





• Waxed Cotton Brush Roll – Atelier No. 3 from Ghosthouse Art Studio ($48 value) – A beautifully crafted, durable brush roll designed to store and protect your art tools in style. https://www.ghosthousegr.com/reliquary





• $50 Gift Card to Friss Art Supply ($50 value) – A perfect opportunity to stock up on high-quality art supplies from a beloved local shop. https://www.frissupplyshop.com





• Two Handmade Letterpress Sketchbooks from Papillon Press ($50 total value) – Thoughtfully crafted sketchbooks with elegant letterpress covers, ideal for capturing ideas, sketches, and inspiration. https://www.papillon-press.com



