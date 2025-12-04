Indian Ridge Elementary's Community Auction

Hosted by
Perfect for curious climbers, this $40 pack of 2 Open Gym passes gives access to rock climbing walls, challenges, and epic playtime at ABC Kids Climbing, fun for all skill levels! https://www.abckidsboulder.com/home-2/
Bring the whole family for some active fun with 10 open gym passes to Achieve Sports (a $100 value)! Enjoy safe, spacious, and energetic play areas where kids and adults alike can jump, run, climb, and explore. Passes are valid at both Aurora locations, so you can drop in whenever adventure calls. It’s the perfect way to stay active, laugh together, and Achieve More as a family!
Jump‑start your fitness journey with this energizing program includes a pre‑ and post‑fitness assessment, three semi‑private coaching sessions, unlimited team workouts, full gym access, and personalized nutrition guidance all within a supportive community that helps you stay motivated and achieve results.
Valid through August 21, 2026, at Anytime Fitness Aurora location. Get ready to feel stronger, healthier, and more confident in just 21 days!
https://www.anytimefitness.com/locations/aurora-colorado-4692
Inspire creativity with a $100 gift certificate to Art Spark Creative Studio! Use it toward any of their fun and imaginative offerings from kids’ art classes and seasonal camps to birthday parties bursting with color and creativity. At Art Spark Creative, children are encouraged to explore, learn, and express themselves in a welcoming, hands‑on environment. It’s the perfect way to spark imagination and make lasting memories!
https://archerygamesdenver.com/, Ready, Aim, Fun! Score big with this $100 voucher to Archery Games Denver, Denver’s action-packed archery dodgeball experience for friends, family, and thrill seekers.
https://avid4.com/ $100 certificate unlocks excitement at Avid4 Adventure, the premier summer camp where young explorers build confidence, make friends, and thrive through real outdoor activities and unforgettable experiences.
*Good toward any Summer 2026 Avid4 Adventure Day Camp
session in Colorado* OR Avid4 Adventure Overnight Camp in
California or Colorado.*
Experience the excitement behind the scenes with four 90‑minute venue tours of Ball Arena! Go beyond the seats and explore exclusive spaces such as premium suites, the Michelob Ultra Mountain House, backstage hallways, production and broadcast booths, and more.
When available, enjoy special bonus stops — including a peek into the Avalanche Hallway & Locker Room, visiting team facilities, or the Nuggets Practice Court. A must‑have experience for any Colorado sports or music fan!
https://www.ballarena.com/arena-information/kse-venue-tours-at-ball-arena/
This certificate invites two guests to savor a guided wine tasting flight per person, a hand‑crafted cheese and charcuterie board, and a selection of decadent desserts. Relax in the warm, inviting atmosphere of Blanchard Family Wines and indulge your senses with perfectly paired flavors — the ideal evening for wine lovers or anyone looking to celebrate a special occasion in style.
Use this certificate to schedule a private group barre3 class for you and your closest friends! This includes one 60-min barre3 Signature class, along with space before and after class for festivities https://www.barre3.com/studio-locations/belleviewstation
