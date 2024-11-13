IN-ATATURK Membership Payment- 2025

Eligibility of membership: Membership shall be open to individuals aged 18 and older who support the mission and goals of the association. Membership shall be granted upon completion and approval of the membership application by the Board of Directors of IN-ATATURK (BOD) and payment of the annual membership dues.

Eligibility of membership: Membership shall be open to individuals aged 18 and older who support the mission and goals of the association. Membership shall be granted upon completion and approval of the membership application by the Board of Directors of IN-ATATURK (BOD) and payment of the annual membership dues.

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