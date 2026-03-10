Indiana Birthworker Retreat 2026

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This price is for ACNM member. Ticket includes 2 nights in a shared cabin at Abe Martin Lodge. Also includes all activities and 2 hour CEU event.
Breakfast both days, and lunch and dinner on Saturday are included.
Friday night dinner is on your own.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This price is for non ACNM members. Ticket includes 2 nights in a shared cabin at Abe Martin Lodge. Also includes all activities and 2 hour CEU event.
Breakfast both days, and lunch and dinner on Saturday are included.
Friday night dinner is on your own.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This price is for student birth workers .
(If you want to sponsor student, reach out to the event organizer)
Ticket includes 2 nights in a shared cabin at Abe Martin Lodge. Also includes all activities and 2 hour CEU event.
Breakfast both days, and lunch and dinner on Saturday are included.
Friday night dinner is on your own.
Enjoy all of the retreat and continuing Ed activities on Sat May 2
This includes breakfast, yoga, lunch, 2 hours of continuing education, crafts, and dinner on Saturday.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!