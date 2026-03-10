Hosted by

The Indiana Affiliate of the ACNM

Indiana Birthworker Retreat 2026

1405 IN-46 W

Nashville, IN 47448, USA

General Admission-ACNM member
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

This price is for ACNM member. Ticket includes 2 nights in a shared cabin at Abe Martin Lodge. Also includes all activities and 2 hour CEU event.

Breakfast both days, and lunch and dinner on Saturday are included.

Friday night dinner is on your own.

General Admission-Non ACNM Member
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

This price is for non ACNM members. Ticket includes 2 nights in a shared cabin at Abe Martin Lodge. Also includes all activities and 2 hour CEU event.

Breakfast both days, and lunch and dinner on Saturday are included.

Friday night dinner is on your own.

Student Birthworker
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

This price is for student birth workers .

(If you want to sponsor student, reach out to the event organizer)

Ticket includes 2 nights in a shared cabin at Abe Martin Lodge. Also includes all activities and 2 hour CEU event.

Breakfast both days, and lunch and dinner on Saturday are included.

Friday night dinner is on your own.

Day Rate 5/2/26
$50

Enjoy all of the retreat and continuing Ed activities on Sat May 2

This includes breakfast, yoga, lunch, 2 hours of continuing education, crafts, and dinner on Saturday.


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