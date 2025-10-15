Indiana Business Empowerment (IBE) 2026 Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Establishing roots and planting commitment to business empowerment.
$100 annual contribution.
Membership includes:
*Eligibility to apply for Mini Grant
*Listing on IBE website as Business Member
*Discounted access to Business Webinar Series (registration & replays)
Valid until July 28, 2027
Fueling growth, influence, and forward progress of business empowerment.
$250 annual contribution.
Membership includes:
*Eligibility to apply for Mini Grant
*Listing on IBE website as Business Member
*Listing in IBE Business Conference Book (with option to upgrade)
*Access to Business Webinar Series (facilitation, registration and replays).
Valid until July 28, 2027
Investing at the highest level to leave long-term community impact.
$1,000 annual contribution.
Membership includes:
*Listed as an IBE Legacy & Corporate Sponsor on website and events
*Listing in IBE Conference Book as Corporate Sponsor (with upgrade option)
*Access to Business Webinar Series (facilitation, registration and replays)
*Speaking platform at IBE Networking event highlighted as a Corporate Sponsor
*Listed as Corporate sponsor on Mini Grant Awards presentation.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Empowering the community with energetic support and advocacy.
$25 annual contribution.
Partner is:
Any individual in Southern Indiana or Kentuckiana who believes in our vision and mission. With opportunities to serve with impact on committees and events, as well as acknowledgement on website.
$
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