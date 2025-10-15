Indiana Business Empowerment

Offered by

Indiana Business Empowerment

About the memberships

Indiana Business Empowerment (IBE) 2026 Membership

Foundation Business Membership
$100

Valid until July 28, 2027

Establishing roots and planting commitment to business empowerment.

$100 annual contribution.


Membership includes:

*Eligibility to apply for Mini Grant

*Listing on IBE website as Business Member

*Discounted access to Business Webinar Series (registration & replays)


Momentum Business Membership
$250

Valid until July 28, 2027

Fueling growth, influence, and forward progress of business empowerment.

$250 annual contribution.


Membership includes:

*Eligibility to apply for Mini Grant

*Listing on IBE website as Business Member

*Listing in IBE Business Conference Book (with option to upgrade)

*Access to Business Webinar Series (facilitation, registration and replays).

Legacy Business Membership
$1,000

Valid until July 28, 2027

Investing at the highest level to leave long-term community impact.

$1,000 annual contribution.


Membership includes:

*Listed as an IBE Legacy & Corporate Sponsor on website and events

*Listing in IBE Conference Book as Corporate Sponsor (with upgrade option)

*Access to Business Webinar Series (facilitation, registration and replays)

*Speaking platform at IBE Networking event highlighted as a Corporate Sponsor

*Listed as Corporate sponsor on Mini Grant Awards presentation.

Empowerment Partner
$25

Valid until July 28, 2027

Empowering the community with energetic support and advocacy.

$25 annual contribution.


Partner is:

Any individual in Southern Indiana or Kentuckiana who believes in our vision and mission. With opportunities to serve with impact on committees and events, as well as acknowledgement on website.

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