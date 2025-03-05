Summer Conference 2025

This cost includes membership into the American Choral Directors Association.
Student ACDA Member
$60
Student Non-ACDA Member
$75
This cost includes membership into the American Choral Directors Association.
Retired ACDA Member
$95
Retired ACDA Expired Member
$140
This cost includes American Choral Directors Association membership renewal.
This cost includes American Choral Directors Association membership renewal.
First-time Conference Attendee, ACDA Member
$100
First-Time Conference Attendee, Non-Member
$225
This cost includes membership into the American Choral Directors Association.
Family / Guest (no music packets)
$65
Interest Session Presenter, ACDA Member
$95
Interest Session Presenter, Non-Member
$220
This cost includes membership into the American Choral Directors Association.
Single Day Registration
$75
Student Single Day Registration
$30
Note: Tuesday is "College Day" of the conference.
Retired Member Single Day Registration
$30
Exhibitor / Vendor
$75
No early bird pricing available.
On-campus housing - Single Room
$75
The University of Indianapolis is pleased to provide dormitory rooms for registrants. This price is for one night in a single room, that is one person in one room.
Please select the total number of nights you would like to stay on campus and the dates.
On-campus housing - Double Room
$40
The University of Indianapolis is pleased to offer dormitory rooms for registrants. This price is for one night in a double room, meaning you would share your room with a roommate.
Please select the total number of nights you would like to stay on campus in a double room and the dates.
On-campus Breakfast
$11
The University of Indianapolis is pleased to offer on-campus meals in the dining hall.
Please select the total number of breakfast meals you plan to eat on campus and the dates.
On-campus Lunch
$15
The University of Indianapolis is pleased to offer on-campus meals in the dining hall.
Please select the total number of lunch meals you plan to eat on campus and the dates.
Note: There is no dining option for Tuesday since we will have a catered luncheon meeting for ICDA.
On-campus Dinner
$16
The University of Indianapolis is pleased to offer on-campus meals in the dining hall.
Please select the total number of dinner meals you plan to eat on campus and the dates.
