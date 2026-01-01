Indiana Choral Directors Association

Indiana Choral Directors Association

Indiana Choral Directors Association: Summer Conference 2026 DRAFT

Registration: ACDA Member
$190

Non-ACDA members must join ACDA in order to register and attend. Go here: https://my.acda.org/joinapi__login?id=a203i0000008yGMAAY&order=1

Registration: Student ACDA Member
$80

Non-ACDA members must join ACDA in order to register and attend. Go here to join: https://my.acda.org/joinapi__login?id=a203i0000008yGMAAY&order=1

Registration: Retired ACDA Member
$115

Retired non-members must join ACDA in order to register and attend the conference. Go here to join: https://my.acda.org/joinapi__login?id=a203i0000008yGMAAY&order=1

Registration: First-time Conference Attendee, ACDA Member
$120

All registrants must be members of ACDA in order to attend the conference. Go here to join ACDA: https://my.acda.org/joinapi__login?id=a203i0000008yGMAAY&order=1

Registration: Family / Guest
$85

For a family member or guest of an ACDA member conference attendee. Music packets and attendance to the ICDA luncheon meeting are not included.

Registration: Interest Session Presenter, ACDA Member
$115

All presenters must be current members of ACDA. Go here to join/renew: https://my.acda.org/joinapi__login?id=a203i0000008yGMAAY&order=1

Registration: Single Day
$95
Registration: Student Single Day
$50

Note: Tuesday is "College Day" of the conference.

Registration: Retired Member Single Day
$50
Registration: Exhibitor / Vendor
$75

No early bird pricing available.

