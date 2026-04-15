Indiana Coalition of Animal Welfare Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 7, 2027
Includes voting rights to elect members of the ICAP Board of Directors. Available for any incorporated Indiana nonprofit bona fide animal welfare organization or any animal control agency that is part of a municipal government. The annual cost is $120.
Valid until May 7, 2027
Does not include voting rights. The individual must be sponsored by an Organizational Member and meet the criteria established by the ICAP Board of Directors. The annual cost is $50.
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