Indiana Composting Council, Inc.'s Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until August 4, 2027
Eligibility: High school, college, or graduate students interested in composting,
sustainability, or environmental sciences.
Benefits:
• Access to online resources & newsletters
• Event discounts (conferences, tours, workshops)
• Networking with composting professionals
• Eligible for student internships
Valid until August 4, 2027
Eligibility: Residents, educators, farmers, or professionals passionate about
composting but not representing a business/organization.
Benefits:
• All student benefits, plus:
• Member-only webinars & trainings
• Event discounts (conferences, tours, workshops)
• Volunteer opportunities & committee participation
Valid until August 4, 2027
Eligibility: Local governments, schools, universities, or nonprofit
organizations working in waste reduction, composting, or sustainability.
Benefits:
• All Individual benefits, plus:
• Up to 2 staff included under membership
• Discounts on exhibitor tables at INCC events
• Seat at the advisory group
Valid until August 4, 2027
Eligibility: Compost site operators, haulers, landscapers, urban farms, or other small enterprises (under
100 employees).
Benefits:
• All Nonprofit/Government benefits, plus:
• Up to 3 staff included under membership
• Business spotlight in INCC newsletter & social media
• Early access to sponsorship opportunities
Valid until August 4, 2027
Eligibility: Larger businesses, corporations, or municipalities with composting, waste management, or
sustainability operations (over 100 employees).
Benefits:
• All Small Business benefits, plus:
• Up to 8 staff included under membership
• Logo placement on select event materials
• Eligibility for INCC awards recognition program
Valid until August 4, 2027
Eligibility: Industry leaders, service providers, or organizations seeking visibility & influence.
Benefits:
• All Corporate benefits, plus:
• Premium logo placement on INCC website, signage, and publications
• Complimentary exhibit space at annual conference
• Recognition at 3 INCC events per year (verbal + signage)
• Opportunity to host site visits or sponsor educational programs
• Seat at advisory roundtables with INCC board
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!