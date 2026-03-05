Indiana Composting Council, Inc.

Offered by

Indiana Composting Council, Inc.

About the memberships

Indiana Composting Council, Inc.'s Memberships

Student Member
$25

Valid until August 4, 2027

Eligibility: High school, college, or graduate students interested in composting,

sustainability, or environmental sciences.


Benefits:

• Access to online resources & newsletters

• Event discounts (conferences, tours, workshops)

• Networking with composting professionals

• Eligible for student internships

Individual Member
$50

Valid until August 4, 2027

Eligibility: Residents, educators, farmers, or professionals passionate about

composting but not representing a business/organization.


Benefits:

• All student benefits, plus:

• Member-only webinars & trainings

• Event discounts (conferences, tours, workshops)

• Volunteer opportunities & committee participation

Nonprofit/Government Member
$150

Valid until August 4, 2027

Eligibility: Local governments, schools, universities, or nonprofit

organizations working in waste reduction, composting, or sustainability.


Benefits:

• All Individual benefits, plus:

• Up to 2 staff included under membership

• Discounts on exhibitor tables at INCC events

• Seat at the advisory group


Small Business Member
$250

Valid until August 4, 2027

Eligibility: Compost site operators, haulers, landscapers, urban farms, or other small enterprises (under

100 employees).


Benefits:

• All Nonprofit/Government benefits, plus:

• Up to 3 staff included under membership

• Business spotlight in INCC newsletter & social media

• Early access to sponsorship opportunities

Corporate Member
$500

Valid until August 4, 2027

Eligibility: Larger businesses, corporations, or municipalities with composting, waste management, or

sustainability operations (over 100 employees).


Benefits:

• All Small Business benefits, plus:

• Up to 8 staff included under membership

• Logo placement on select event materials

• Eligibility for INCC awards recognition program


Sustaining Partner/Sponsor
$1,500

Valid until August 4, 2027

Eligibility: Industry leaders, service providers, or organizations seeking visibility & influence.


Benefits:

• All Corporate benefits, plus:

• Premium logo placement on INCC website, signage, and publications

• Complimentary exhibit space at annual conference

• Recognition at 3 INCC events per year (verbal + signage)

• Opportunity to host site visits or sponsor educational programs

• Seat at advisory roundtables with INCC board

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