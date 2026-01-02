Indiana Cricket for Youth - Spring 2026 (Mar - Apr) Camp (Columbus IN)

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About this event
Suitable for budding cricketers age 6 to 11 yrs
Kids will also be introduced to leather/cricket ball to progress towards cricketing expertise.
Total 8 sessions - 1.5 hrs each, twice a week (Thu & Fri).
No Camp on 2-3 April.
Suitable for older kids who are ready for cricket ball, for ages 9 to 16 yrs
Total 9 sessions - 2 hrs each, twice a week (Tue & Fri).
No Camp on 2-3 April.
Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting
Total 5 sessions
Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting
Total 10 sessions
Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting
Total 15 sessions
Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting
Total 20 sessions
Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting
Total 25 sessions
$
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