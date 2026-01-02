Indiana Cricket for Youth Inc.

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Indiana Cricket for Youth Inc.

About this event

Indiana Cricket for Youth - Spring 2026 (Mar - Apr) Camp (Columbus IN)

233 S Gladstone Ave

Columbus, IN 47201, USA

Tennis Camp (2 Weekdays)
$150

Suitable for budding cricketers age 6 to 11 yrs

Kids will also be introduced to leather/cricket ball to progress towards cricketing expertise.


Total 8 sessions - 1.5 hrs each, twice a week (Thu & Fri).


No Camp on 2-3 April.

Cricket Camp (2 Weekdays)
$225

Suitable for older kids who are ready for cricket ball, for ages 9 to 16 yrs


Total 9 sessions - 2 hrs each, twice a week (Tue & Fri).


No Camp on 2-3 April.

Focused 1:1 (1 session per week)
$175

Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting


Total 5 sessions

Focused 1:1 (2 session per week)
$325

Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting


Total 10 sessions

Focused 1:1 (3 session per week)
$450

Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting


Total 15 sessions

Focused 1:1 (4 session per week)
$550

Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting


Total 20 sessions

Focused 1:1 (5 session per week)
$625

Focused 1:1 (30 mins) with coach, to help kids discover and improve on techniques of bowling and batting


Total 25 sessions

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