Indiana Day at the Races - Churchill Downs

Enjoy the upscale Sports Illustrated Club House. You'll have access to our private tellers, both machines and live person. This ticket includes the buffet. During the races you'll have plenty of TV's to see and you will be able to walk out right next to the track. Should there be rain there is a covered section. These seats are general assigned seating. There is a chance if you are a small group you may be seated at a table with another group.