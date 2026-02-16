Indiana Day at the Races - Churchill Downs

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Seating next to the windows above the Paddock Stalls. See all the pre-race action then walk out right next to track to watch the race. This ticket includes the buffet.
Enjoy the day outside next to the paddock track and circle. These seats are covered and and there are heaters should the day be cool. These seats are very limited. This ticket also includes the buffet. These tables are 4 tops and we are only allowing these seats to be bought in 2's and 4's. If you buy 2 tickets you may be seated with someone else.
Enjoy the upscale Sports Illustrated Club House. You'll have access to our private tellers, both machines and live person. This ticket includes the buffet. During the races you'll have plenty of TV's to see and you will be able to walk out right next to the track. Should there be rain there is a covered section. These seats are general assigned seating. There is a chance if you are a small group you may be seated at a table with another group.
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