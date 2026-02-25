Hosted by

Lions Club of Indiana Inc

About this event

Indiana Lions State Convention 2026

Embassy Suites by Hilton - Plainfield

IN

Friday Night Dinner
$25

BBQ Pulled Pork OR Shredded Chicken, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Dessert and drink

Saturday Lunch
$30

Tuscany Lasagna with fresh vegetables and/or Italian Sausage Hoagies with sauteed vegetables, Caesar Salad, Dessert Minis and drink

Saturday Dinner
$55

Plated dinner of Chicken Piccata and Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Strawberry Fields Salad, Chef’s Choice Potato, Vegetable Medley, Rolls/Butter, Dessert Minis and drink

Strides Walk -- Donation Only
$5
Strides Walk with T-Shirt: Small
$20
Strides Walk with T-Shirt: Medium
$20
Strides Walk with T-Shirt: Large
$20
Strides Walk with T-Shirt: XL
$20
Strides Walk with T-Shirt: XXL
$25
Strides Walk with T-Shirt: XXXL
$25
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Tour - 9 a.m. (limit 30)
Free
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Tour - 11 a.m. (limit 30)
Free
Registration Only - no meals
Free
VDG/DGE Support for Hospitality Rooms
Pay what you can

Tradition has it that the First Vice District Governors (DGEs) put on a special Hospitality Room. Over the years it has changed to the hotel requiring it be through their catering. This space is for the DGE's to make donations easier. If any individual Lion wants to donate, we would accept those also.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!