Indiana Lions State Convention 2026

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BBQ Pulled Pork OR Shredded Chicken, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Dessert and drink
Tuscany Lasagna with fresh vegetables and/or Italian Sausage Hoagies with sauteed vegetables, Caesar Salad, Dessert Minis and drink
Plated dinner of Chicken Piccata and Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Strawberry Fields Salad, Chef’s Choice Potato, Vegetable Medley, Rolls/Butter, Dessert Minis and drink
Tradition has it that the First Vice District Governors (DGEs) put on a special Hospitality Room. Over the years it has changed to the hotel requiring it be through their catering. This space is for the DGE's to make donations easier. If any individual Lion wants to donate, we would accept those also.
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