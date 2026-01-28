Indiana Ranch Horse Association's 2026 Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
A single membership is designed for those sole members entering the All Age, Amateur, and Novice Amateur divisions.
Valid until March 23, 2027
A family membership is defined as spouse and youth members of a family that reside in the same household. All other members 19 years & older must purchase an Individual membership regardless of residence.
Valid until March 23, 2027
A youth membership is defined as those members who are 18 years or younger as of January 1st of the fiscal year. Youth who are included in a family membership DO NOT pay an additional youth membership.
Valid until March 23, 2027
This is a non-competing membership for horses that are jointly owned by family members, partnerships, and/or farms and ranches. Any jointly owned horse(s) are required to have a separate IRHA membership to be eligible for IRHA Weekend and Year-End awards.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!