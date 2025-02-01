Offered by

Indianola Chamber Main Street

About the memberships

Indianola Chamber Main Street Membership Dues 2025-2026

Lucille
$1,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Lucille ($1,000) honors legendary status

King
$600

Valid until February 26, 2027

King ($600) recognizes community leadership

Crown
$300

Valid until February 26, 2027

Crown ($300) celebrates those making a bold impact

Rhythm
$200

Valid until February 26, 2027

Rhythm ($200) supports the steady pulse of progress

Groove
$60

Valid until February 26, 2027

Groove ($60) offers a perfect entry point for young professionals and dedicated supporters

Add a donation for Indianola Chamber Main Street

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!