Indigenous Institute Of The Americas's Silent Auction

This handmade adult woman's shawl is made by Annette Anderson, who serves on the Council of the Indigenous Institute of the Americas. Three colors of fringe, white, light orchid and medium orchid. The fringe was cut at 18 inches. Machine sewn appliques with flowers, butterflies, and an orchid ribbon strip across the shawl.

