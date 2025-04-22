Indigenous People's Summit '25

Hosted by
There is a long legacy of colonial violence keeping Indigenous Peoples from their own knowledge. As part of resisting that form of oppression, we are offering Black and Indigenous Peoples the option of free admission to this event. Please email [email protected] for promo code, thank you!
Ticket for event and includes lunch on August 8th.
Ticket for event - includes lunch on August 8th. Please email [email protected] for promo code, thank you!
Donate $25 towards the Indigenous People's Summit. You may purchase multiple tickets to make a larger donation. Tax deductible. Does not replace a General Admission ticket.
Donate $50 towards the Indigenous People's Summit. You may purchase multiple tickets to make a larger donation. Tax deductible. Does not replace a General Admission ticket.
Donate $100 towards the Indigenous People's Summit. You may purchase multiple tickets to make a larger donation. Tax deductible. Does not replace a General Admission ticket.
Make a $50 donation toward renovating the Maya community center in North Omaha, which will serve as an education center, community kitchen, and regenerative garden space growing nourishing organic foods and medicinal plants for all Relatives in need. You may purchase multiple tickets to make a larger donation. Tax deductible. Does not replace a General Admission ticket.
For your charitable donation, you will receive 2 tickets to the Event, 1 ticket to the Welcome Dinner (8/7), and 1 ticket to the Afterglow Dinner (8/9). Please purchase the tickets with an email best suited to coordinate with our team.
For your charitable donation, your organization will be featured on our event signage, website, and social media and honored at all gatherings. Includes 2 tickets to the Event, 1 ticket to the Welcome Dinner (8/7), and 1 ticket to the Afterglow Dinner 8/9). Please purchase the tickets with an email best suited to coordinate with our team.
For your charitable donation, your organization will be featured on our event signage, website, and social media and honored at all gatherings. Includes 4 tickets to the Event, 2 tickets to the Welcome Dinner (8/7), and 2 tickets to the Afterglow Dinner (8/9). Please purchase the tickets with an email best suited to coordinate with our team.
For your charitable donation, your organization will be featured on our event signage, website, and social media and honored at all gatherings. Includes 8 tickets to the Event, 6 tickets to the Welcome Dinner (8/7), and 6 tickets to the Afterglow Dinner (8/9). Please purchase the tickets with an email best suited to coordinate with our team.
For your charitable donation, your organization will be featured on our event signage, website, and social media and honored at all gatherings. Includes 10 tickets to the Event, 8 tickets to the Welcome Dinner (8/7), and 8 tickets to the Afterglow Dinner (8/9). Please purchase the tickets with an email best suited to coordinate with our team.
