Indigenous People's Weekend 2025 Auction

Donated by Trickster Tacos, a Native family owned food truck. This Rainbow Fish Basket is perfect for the young child & includes: a hard copy of the Rainbow Fish book, Rainbow Fish earrings by Skoden Studios, hand harvested Wild Rice from Northlands (1/2 lb), & hand crafted organic blueberry soap by Soap Signals. Valued at $75.
Donated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The Meadows at Mystic Lake Stay & Play Golf Package includes: 1 night free hotel stay, 2 golf certificates, 2 $30 food gift certificates, 2 divot tools, 2 golf towels, & 4 golf markers. Valued at $510.
Donated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The Mystic Lake Casino Stay & Play Bingo Package includes: 1 night free hotel stay, 2 bingo certificates, 2 $30 food gift certificates, & 6 bingo daubers. Valued at $264.
Donated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The Native American Products Package includes: 2 Hoċokata Ṫi admission tickets, Hoċokata Ṫi tote bag, Hoċokata Ṫi Mug, Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen Book, Wozupi Maple Syrup (12oz), 2 Native American Tea Company Tea boxes, Red Lake Nation Wild Rice Pancake Mix, & Red Lake Wild Rice. Valued at $140.
Donated by EOCWoodworks, a small father daughter owned business specializing in creating various wood decor. This bead board is decorated with a bead & heart bead pockets. Valued at $30.
Donated by EOCWoodworks, a small father daughter owned business specializing in creating various wood decor. This bead board is decorated with a flower key & square bead pockets. Valued at $30.
Donated by Montessori American Indian Childcare Center, Minnesota's only accredited Native led Montessori program. His & Her Beaded Keychains include 2 multi color peyote beaded keychains with horsehair. Valued at $100.
Donated by Team Weekend Warrior, a Ho-Chunk owned business. The set includes 4 limited art patches, a holographic "Neon Native" sticker + decal, & "Ancestors Give Me Strength" sticker. Valued at $80.
Donated by Jessica Glidden, Program Manager at Native Governance Center (NGC). NGC is a Native-led nonprofit dedicated to assisting Native nations in strengthening their governance systems & capacity to exercise sovereignty. Ribbon skirt fits small to large. Valued at $80.
Donated by Brown Babies Puzzles, which aims to celebrate diversity & foster inclusion through the art of puzzle-making. This package includes 3 puzzles, ages 3+ with 150 pieces; A Night by the Fire, Farmhouse Fame, & Expressions of Love. Valued at $75.
Donated by Kultura Bloom, with a special package of their mixed creations. This package includes 3 natural soy wax candles in Vanilla Waffle, Applewood & large florals, plus 2 dazzling wristlets. Valued at $80.
Donated by Niniijaanis One of Ones, a social enterprise for Indigenous Children. This package includes Manitoba artist Gustasfson’s beaded card holder & coin purse. Valued at $60.
Donated by The Merciless, Native American fashion art streetwear & couture. This set includes an Indigenous People's Weekend (IPW) 2025 MMIW jersey size 6-7Y, & matching shorts size 6-7Y. Valued at $50.
Donated by The Merciless, Native American fashion art streetwear & couture. This item includes an Indigenous People's Weekend (IPW) 2025 MMIW jersey size 6-7Y. Valued at $25.
Donated by The Merciless, Native American fashion art streetwear & couture. This item includes an Indigenous People's Weekend (IPW) 2025 MMIW shorts size 6-7Y. Valued at $25.
Donated by Waabooz Cosmetics, an Indigenous Owned, 5-free, Cruelty Free and Vegan Nail Polish company. This package includes 3 mini body sprays, cuticle oil, topcoat polish, 2 glitter polishes, 3 glitter decorative polishes, 1 glitter gloss, 1 nail buffer. Valued at $45.
Donated by Skoden Studio, a Native woman owned business. These earrings include hand-made Dentalium Shells with hanging Rainbow Fish. Valued at $45.
Donated by Gingko Wolf, a Native woman owned business. This package includes 2 Gingko Wolf designed holographic stickers, a screen printed tote bag, & paper envelopes & bookmarks. Valued at $25.
Donated by members & supporters of Montessori for Social Justice. This package includes novel "You Are the Medicine" by Asha Frost & a Best Wishes candle set of 4, Decolonize Montessori t-shirt, Freedom Within Limits t-shirt, a Denver Montessori Institute Yeti & tea/honey set. Valued at $75.
Donated by Hennepin County. This package includes a 2 in 1 Basketball System, 2 in 1 Soccer Goal Combo, & Junior Lacrosse Combo. Valued at $45.
Donated by Brook LaFloe. This package includes Indigenous People's Weekend Shorts (adult Large), a basketball wall neon sign, "Legends Never Die" plaque & Rezball earrings by Angie. Valued at $80.
Donated by Nibi Clear. This package includes an MMIW shirt (adult Extra Large) & a floral handbag. Valued at $45.
Donated by Brook LaFloe. This package includes Indigenous People's Weekend Shorts (adult Medium), & Niniijannis One of Ones Mint Basketball Balm. Valued at $30.
