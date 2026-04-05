Hosted by

Montessori American Indian Childcare Center Incorporated

About this event

Indigenous People's Weekend 2026 Auction

Pick-up location

965 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN 55113, USA

Trickster Tacos Rainbow Fish Basket item
Trickster Tacos Rainbow Fish Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Trickster Tacos, a Native family owned food truck. This Rainbow Fish Basket is perfect for the young child & includes: a hard copy of the Rainbow Fish book, Rainbow Fish earrings by Skoden Studios, hand harvested Wild Rice from Northlands (1/2 lb), & hand crafted organic blueberry soap by Soap Signals. Valued at $75.

Mystic Lake Stay & Play Golf Package item
Mystic Lake Stay & Play Golf Package
$100

Starting bid

Donated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The Meadows at Mystic Lake Stay & Play Golf Package includes: 1 night free hotel stay, 2 golf certificates, 2 $30 food gift certificates, 2 divot tools, 2 golf towels, & 4 golf markers. Valued at $510.


Mystic Lake Casino Stay & Play Bingo Package item
Mystic Lake Casino Stay & Play Bingo Package
$80

Starting bid

Donated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The Mystic Lake Casino Stay & Play Bingo Package includes: 1 night free hotel stay, 2 bingo certificates, 2 $30 food gift certificates, & 6 bingo daubers. Valued at $264.

Native American Products Package item
Native American Products Package
$45

Starting bid

Donated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The Native American Products Package includes: 2 Hoċokata Ṫi admission tickets, Hoċokata Ṫi tote bag, Hoċokata Ṫi Mug, Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen Book, Wozupi Maple Syrup (12oz), 2 Native American Tea Company Tea boxes, Red Lake Nation Wild Rice Pancake Mix, & Red Lake Wild Rice. Valued at $140.

EOCWoodworks Bear Bead Board item
EOCWoodworks Bear Bead Board
$15

Starting bid

Donated by EOCWoodworks, a small father daughter owned business specializing in creating various wood decor. This bead board is decorated with a bead & heart bead pockets. Valued at $30.

EOCWoodworks Flower Key Bead Board item
EOCWoodworks Flower Key Bead Board
$15

Starting bid

Donated by EOCWoodworks, a small father daughter owned business specializing in creating various wood decor. This bead board is decorated with a flower key & square bead pockets. Valued at $30.

His & Her Beaded Keychains item
His & Her Beaded Keychains
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Montessori American Indian Childcare Center, Minnesota's only accredited Native led Montessori program. His & Her Beaded Keychains include 2 multi color peyote beaded keychains with horsehair. Valued at $100.

Weekend Warrior Art Patch Set item
Weekend Warrior Art Patch Set
$18

Starting bid

Donated by Team Weekend Warrior, a Ho-Chunk owned business. The set includes 4 limited art patches, a holographic "Neon Native" sticker + decal, & "Ancestors Give Me Strength" sticker. Valued at $80.

Ribbon Skirt by NGC Staff Jessica item
Ribbon Skirt by NGC Staff Jessica
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Jessica Glidden, Program Manager at Native Governance Center (NGC). NGC is a Native-led nonprofit dedicated to assisting Native nations in strengthening their governance systems & capacity to exercise sovereignty. Ribbon skirt fits small to large. Valued at $80.

Brown Babies Puzzles Package item
Brown Babies Puzzles Package
$18

Starting bid

Donated by Brown Babies Puzzles, which aims to celebrate diversity & foster inclusion through the art of puzzle-making. This package includes 3 puzzles, ages 3+ with 150 pieces; A Night by the Fire, Farmhouse Fame, & Expressions of Love. Valued at $75.

Mixed Creations Package item
Mixed Creations Package
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Kultura Bloom, with a special package of their mixed creations. This package includes 3 natural soy wax candles in Vanilla Waffle, Applewood & large florals, plus 2 dazzling wristlets. Valued at $80.

Mememgwa Gift Box item
Mememgwa Gift Box
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Niniijaanis One of Ones, a social enterprise for Indigenous Children. Valued at $75, the Mememgwa Gift Box includes:

  • Mini wall/desk Butterfly canvas by Sophie Zentis
  • Plant Medicine Magnet
  • Iridescent Butterfly Textured Cup with Straw- 20 oz.
  • Huckleberry Soap Bar by Haípažaža pȟežúta
  • Mini Love Spell Mist by Victoria's Secret - 2.5 fl oz
  • Sugared High Flavored Lip Gloss by Victoria's Secret - 0.46 oz.
Youth MMIW Jersey Only item
Youth MMIW Jersey Only
$10

Starting bid

Donated by The Merciless, Native American fashion art streetwear & couture. This item includes an Indigenous People's Weekend (IPW) 2025 MMIW jersey size 6-7Y. Valued at $25.

Youth MMIW Shorts Only item
Youth MMIW Shorts Only
$10

Starting bid

Donated by The Merciless, Native American fashion art streetwear & couture. This item includes an Indigenous People's Weekend (IPW) 2025 MMIW shorts size 6-7Y. Valued at $25.

Skoden Studio Dentalium Earrings item
Skoden Studio Dentalium Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Skoden Studio, a Native woman owned business. These earrings include hand-made Dentalium Shells with hanging Rainbow Fish. Valued at $45.

Gingko Wolf Package item
Gingko Wolf Package
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Gingko Wolf, a Native woman owned business. This package includes 2 Gingko Wolf designed holographic stickers, a screen printed tote bag, & paper envelopes & bookmarks. Valued at $25.

Montessori for Social Justice Package item
Montessori for Social Justice Package
$20

Starting bid

Donated by members & supporters of Montessori for Social Justice. This package includes novel "You Are the Medicine" by Asha Frost & a Best Wishes candle set of 4, Decolonize Montessori t-shirt, Freedom Within Limits t-shirt, a Denver Montessori Institute Yeti & tea/honey set. Valued at $75.

Basketball Package item
Basketball Package
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Brook LaFloe. This package includes Indigenous People's Weekend Shorts (adult Large), a basketball wall neon sign, "Legends Never Die" plaque & Rezball earrings by Angie. Valued at $80.

Nibi Clear Package item
Nibi Clear Package
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Nibi Clear. This package includes an MMIW shirt (adult Extra Large) & a floral handbag. Valued at $45.

Shorts Package item
Shorts Package
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Brook LaFloe. This package includes Indigenous People's Weekend Shorts (adult Medium), & Niniijannis One of Ones Mint Basketball Balm. Valued at $30.

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