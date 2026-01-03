Indigenous Rising Roller Derby's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Beaded earrings. Repping IRRD colors. Size 11 Czech seed beads and crystal. Approximately 2.5 inches long.
Starting bid
Wrap stitch beaded lanyard. Size 11 czech seed beads. Approximately 38 inches. Donated by Trick or Treaty
Starting bid
Wire-wrapped beaded hoop earrings and bangle bracelet. Hoops are about 1.5”. Bracelet can be adjusted open or closed very slightly and it is about 2.5”. Size 11 seed beads. Made by Kristina Glass, Cherokee Nation TERO-certified beader and artist. @krispyglass.crafts on Instagram
Starting bid
Full set of wheels and bearings from Atom. Donated by Scara
Starting bid
Set of 4 coasters made with Florida sweet grass. Donated by Powpow Panther
Starting bid
Beaded earrings donated by Powpow Panther
Starting bid
Length is about 2.5in. Handmade by me (Rae Hayes - Zhaawashko Bineshii)
Starting bid
Suede Hat - Hand burnt Tiare design by Bamz”s sister.
Starting bid
Suede Hat - Hand burnt Puakenikeni design by Bamz”s sister.
Starting bid
Fire Keeper’s Daughter book and leather book marker.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!