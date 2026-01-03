Indigenous Rising Roller Derby

Indigenous Rising Roller Derby

Indigenous Rising Roller Derby's Silent Auction

Beaded Earrings item
Beaded Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Beaded earrings. Repping IRRD colors. Size 11 Czech seed beads and crystal. Approximately 2.5 inches long.

Beaded Lanyard item
Beaded Lanyard
$40

Starting bid

Wrap stitch beaded lanyard. Size 11 czech seed beads. Approximately 38 inches. Donated by Trick or Treaty

Matching wire-wrapped beaded hoop earrings and bangle bracel item
Matching wire-wrapped beaded hoop earrings and bangle bracel
$50

Starting bid

Wire-wrapped beaded hoop earrings and bangle bracelet. Hoops are about 1.5”. Bracelet can be adjusted open or closed very slightly and it is about 2.5”. Size 11 seed beads. Made by Kristina Glass, Cherokee Nation TERO-certified beader and artist. @krispyglass.crafts on Instagram

Atom Red Savant Poisons (8) & Set of Swiss Bionic Bearings item
Atom Red Savant Poisons (8) & Set of Swiss Bionic Bearings
$40

Starting bid

Full set of wheels and bearings from Atom. Donated by Scara

Set of 4 Coasters item
Set of 4 Coasters
$45

Starting bid

Set of 4 coasters made with Florida sweet grass. Donated by Powpow Panther

Beaded Earrings item
Beaded Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Beaded earrings donated by Powpow Panther

Beaded Fringe earrings item
Beaded Fringe earrings
$17

Starting bid

Length is about 2.5in. Handmade by me (Rae Hayes - Zhaawashko Bineshii)

Suede Hat- Beige item
Suede Hat- Beige
$40

Starting bid

Suede Hat - Hand burnt Tiare design by Bamz”s sister.

Suede Khaki Baseball Cap item
Suede Khaki Baseball Cap item
Suede Khaki Baseball Cap
$25

Starting bid

Suede Hat - Hand burnt Puakenikeni design by Bamz”s sister.

Fire Keeper’s Daughter Book and Bookmarker item
Fire Keeper’s Daughter Book and Bookmarker
$14

Starting bid

Fire Keeper’s Daughter book and leather book marker.

