Indigi-Prom 2026

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About this event
Single entry to INDIG-IPROM 2026
Single entry + 2 drink tickets
2 entries + 4 drink tickets (Bring your bestie / snag / crew mate)
Single entry + 4 drink tickets (+ a little extra love for INYFW 2026)
Single entry + 6 drink tickets + photo booth priority
Single entry + 8 drink tickets + photo booth priority + featured thank-you (event signage + social)
2 entries + 14 drink tickets + photo booth priority + featured thank-you (event signage + social)
$
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