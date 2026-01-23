Hosted by

Indigiqueer

About this event

Indigi-Prom 2026

182 Loisaida Ave

New York, NY 10009, USA

General Admission
$25

Single entry to INDIG-IPROM 2026

Star Pass
$40

Single entry + 2 drink tickets

Cosmic Date
$70

2 entries + 4 drink tickets (Bring your bestie / snag / crew mate)

Celestial Supporter
$75

Single entry + 4 drink tickets (+ a little extra love for INYFW 2026)

Astral VIP
$125

Single entry + 6 drink tickets + photo booth priority

Galactic Patron
$250

Single entry + 8 drink tickets + photo booth priority + featured thank-you (event signage + social)

Space Sponsor
$500

2 entries + 14 drink tickets + photo booth priority + featured thank-you (event signage + social)

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