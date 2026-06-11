Indigo Discharge and Kakishibu Persimmon Tannin – Berkeley

Learn with internationally recognized Master Shibori Artist, Ana Lisa Hedstrom. Among her many accolades, Homo Faber recently invited her to join the Homo Faber Artisan Collective.



Ana Lisa brings modern tools and dye chemistry to traditional Japanese shibori techniques, elevating centuries-old shibori traditions to contemporary expressions in art and art-to-wear.



Her mastery of surface design is embodied in her work and in her many innovations and techniques developed over decades of research, exploration, and play with shibori and dyes.