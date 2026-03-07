Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Hosted by

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

About this event

INDIGO Nights

22 E 5th St

Dayton, OH 45402, USA

VIP Admission - 6:30 PM (includes the main event)
$175

6:30 PM VIP Reception on the patio. Intimate early access with hors d'oeuvres and drinks, mingle with artists & DCDC leadership, exclusive photo opportunities, and head down to the main event at 7:30 PM for live performances and more.

General Admission - 7:30 PM
$125

7:30 pm Main event on the first floor of the convention center, enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres, delicious food stations and seated dining experiences, live performances by DCDC artists. a chicly casual and uplifting celebration of the 57th season. The grand announcement of our 58th season.

VIP Table
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Indigo Lead Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Premium seating for 16 guests (2 tables, prime location)


10 VIP Reception tickets


Recognition from stage at reception and main event


Special recognition on all media & promo materials


Event and Table Signage w/logo


Specialized social media post


2-minute on-stage opportunity to speak at INDIGO NIGHTS


Commemorative DCDC gift

Midnight Blue Partnering Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premium seating for 8 guests (1 table, prime location)


6 VIP Reception tickets


Recognition from stage at reception and main event


Event and Table Signage w/logo


Acknowledgement in 4 social media posts


Commemorative DCDC gift

Sapphire Community Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Premium seating for 4 guests
4 VIP Reception Tickets
Table Signage w/ Logo

Acknowledgement in 2 social media Posts

VIP Reception Sponsor
$4,500

Sponsor the VIP Reception through and IN KIND donation.
Receive signage and marketing acknowledgement.

Parking Sponsor
$3,500

Sponsorship to cover parking garage fees
Receive signage and marketing acknowledgement

Dessert Sponsor
$2,500

A direct sponsorship of the desserts for the night

Receive signage and marketing acknowledgement.

Special Access sponsor
$2,000

Receive signage and marketing acknowledgement

Add a donation for Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!