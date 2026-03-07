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About this event
6:30 PM VIP Reception on the patio. Intimate early access with hors d'oeuvres and drinks, mingle with artists & DCDC leadership, exclusive photo opportunities, and head down to the main event at 7:30 PM for live performances and more.
7:30 pm Main event on the first floor of the convention center, enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres, delicious food stations and seated dining experiences, live performances by DCDC artists. a chicly casual and uplifting celebration of the 57th season. The grand announcement of our 58th season.
Premium seating for 16 guests (2 tables, prime location)
10 VIP Reception tickets
Recognition from stage at reception and main event
Special recognition on all media & promo materials
Event and Table Signage w/logo
Specialized social media post
2-minute on-stage opportunity to speak at INDIGO NIGHTS
Commemorative DCDC gift
Premium seating for 8 guests (1 table, prime location)
6 VIP Reception tickets
Recognition from stage at reception and main event
Event and Table Signage w/logo
Acknowledgement in 4 social media posts
Commemorative DCDC gift
Premium seating for 4 guests
4 VIP Reception Tickets
Table Signage w/ Logo
Acknowledgement in 2 social media Posts
Sponsor the VIP Reception through and IN KIND donation.
Receive signage and marketing acknowledgement.
Sponsorship to cover parking garage fees
Receive signage and marketing acknowledgement
A direct sponsorship of the desserts for the night
Receive signage and marketing acknowledgement.
Receive signage and marketing acknowledgement
$
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