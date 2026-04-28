Indigo Park Pool Rental Request Form

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About this event
3-hour party during regular pool hours (shared pool)
Pricing is for up to 15 swimmers.
Additional swimmers are $5 each.
Normal operating hours: 12 PM - 8 PM daily
1 hour before the pool opens + 2-hours overlap with open swim (11 AM start time).
Pricing is for up to 15 swimmers.
Additional swimmers are $5 each.
Normal operating hours: 12 PM - 8 PM daily
2 hours before the pool opens + 1-hour overlap with open swim (10 AM start time)
Pricing is for up to 15 swimmers.
Additional swimmers are $5 each.
Normal operating hours: 12 PM - 8 PM daily
Private 3-hour party (9 AM start time)
Pricing is for up to 15 swimmers.
Additional swimmers are $5 each.
Normal operating hours: 12 PM - 8 PM daily
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