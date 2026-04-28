Indigo Park Recreation Association

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Indigo Park Recreation Association

About this event

Indigo Park Pool Rental Request Form

Indigo Park Pool

Splash Party: start time 12 PM or later item
Splash Party: start time 12 PM or later
$100
Members only

3-hour party during regular pool hours (shared pool)

Pricing is for up to 15 swimmers.
Additional swimmers are $5 each.
Normal operating hours: 12 PM - 8 PM daily

Early Bird: 11 AM start item
Early Bird: 11 AM start
$125
Members only

1 hour before the pool opens + 2-hours overlap with open swim (11 AM start time).
Pricing is for up to 15 swimmers.
Additional swimmers are $5 each.
Normal operating hours: 12 PM - 8 PM daily

Sunrise Splash: 10 AM start item
Sunrise Splash: 10 AM start
$150
Members only

2 hours before the pool opens + 1-hour overlap with open swim (10 AM start time)

Pricing is for up to 15 swimmers.
Additional swimmers are $5 each.
Normal operating hours: 12 PM - 8 PM daily

Daybreak Private: 9 AM start item
Daybreak Private: 9 AM start
$200
Members only

Private 3-hour party (9 AM start time)

Pricing is for up to 15 swimmers.
Additional swimmers are $5 each.
Normal operating hours: 12 PM - 8 PM daily

Something else, please contact me item
Something else, please contact me
Free

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