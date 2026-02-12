Indigo Park Pool Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 10
Includes your logo featured in our member newsletter up to 6x/year, social media shoutouts, and space on our community bulletin board for special promotions.
Includes all benefits of Level 1 plus a banner prominently displayed on our pool deck all season.
Includes all benefits of Levels 1-2 plus live mentions during home swim meets, a medium logo on the IPP T-shirt, and one free IPP T-shirt or hat
Includes all benefits of Levels 1-3 plus one family-level pool membership, a large logo on the IPP T-shirt, and 5 complimentary guest passes.
Includes all benefits of Levels 1-4 plus an extra large logo on the back of the IPP T-shirt.
