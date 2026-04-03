Individual Coaching Packages | Actor Training Program

One-on-One Coaching: Package B

Performing Shakespeare





6 SESSIONS

90-MINUTES EACH



In these coaching sessions you will receive one-on-one coaching with SoHo Shakes' Artistic Director, Alex Pepperman, to master classical verse in exploration of a new technique.



At SoHo Shakes, we treat the text with radical specificity and imbue characters with your own depth of experience to bring the words to life.



⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Learn the necessary foundations of Iambic Pentameter and Scansion

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Acquire the skills to wield Operative Language for clarity of communication

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Learn how to research and investigate classical texts

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Practice the tenets of the Action-Based Imaging Technique



This Package runs for 6 sessions at the SoHo Shakespeare Company Studio on 29th St., NYC.



Contact [email protected] for Scheduling or to inquire about the available Payment Plans.