SoHo Shakespeare Company

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SoHo Shakespeare Company

About this event

Individual Coaching Packages | Actor Training Program

134 W 29th St #609

New York, NY 10001, USA

One-on-One Coaching: Package A item
One-on-One Coaching: Package A
$486

One-on-One Coaching: Package A

Performing Shakespeare


4 SESSIONS

90-MINUTES EACH

In these coaching sessions you will receive one-on-one coaching with SoHo Shakes' Artistic Director, Alex Pepperman, to master classical verse in exploration of a new technique.

At SoHo Shakes, we treat the text with radical specificity and imbue characters with your own depth of experience to bring the words to life.

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Learn the necessary foundations of Iambic Pentameter and Scansion
⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Acquire the skills to wield Operative Language for clarity of communication
⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Learn how to research and investigate classical texts
⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Practice the tenets of the Action-Based Imaging Technique

This Package runs for 4 sessions at the SoHo Shakespeare Company Studio on 29th St., NYC.

Contact [email protected] for Scheduling or to inquire about the available Payment Plans.

One-on-One Coaching: Package B item
One-on-One Coaching: Package B
$729

One-on-One Coaching: Package B

Performing Shakespeare


6 SESSIONS

90-MINUTES EACH

In these coaching sessions you will receive one-on-one coaching with SoHo Shakes' Artistic Director, Alex Pepperman, to master classical verse in exploration of a new technique.

At SoHo Shakes, we treat the text with radical specificity and imbue characters with your own depth of experience to bring the words to life.

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Learn the necessary foundations of Iambic Pentameter and Scansion
⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Acquire the skills to wield Operative Language for clarity of communication
⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Learn how to research and investigate classical texts
⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Practice the tenets of the Action-Based Imaging Technique

This Package runs for 6 sessions at the SoHo Shakespeare Company Studio on 29th St., NYC.

Contact [email protected] for Scheduling or to inquire about the available Payment Plans.

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