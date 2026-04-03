Individual Coaching Packages | Actor Training Program

About this event
One-on-One Coaching: Package A
Performing Shakespeare
4 SESSIONS
90-MINUTES EACH
In these coaching sessions you will receive one-on-one coaching with SoHo Shakes' Artistic Director, Alex Pepperman, to master classical verse in exploration of a new technique.
At SoHo Shakes, we treat the text with radical specificity and imbue characters with your own depth of experience to bring the words to life.
• Learn the necessary foundations of Iambic Pentameter and Scansion
• Acquire the skills to wield Operative Language for clarity of communication
• Learn how to research and investigate classical texts
• Practice the tenets of the Action-Based Imaging Technique
This Package runs for 4 sessions at the SoHo Shakespeare Company Studio on 29th St., NYC.
Contact [email protected] for Scheduling or to inquire about the available Payment Plans.
One-on-One Coaching: Package B
Performing Shakespeare
6 SESSIONS
90-MINUTES EACH
In these coaching sessions you will receive one-on-one coaching with SoHo Shakes' Artistic Director, Alex Pepperman, to master classical verse in exploration of a new technique.
At SoHo Shakes, we treat the text with radical specificity and imbue characters with your own depth of experience to bring the words to life.
• Learn the necessary foundations of Iambic Pentameter and Scansion
• Acquire the skills to wield Operative Language for clarity of communication
• Learn how to research and investigate classical texts
• Practice the tenets of the Action-Based Imaging Technique
This Package runs for 6 sessions at the SoHo Shakespeare Company Studio on 29th St., NYC.
Contact [email protected] for Scheduling or to inquire about the available Payment Plans.
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