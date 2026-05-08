TCHS Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until June 10, 2027
Discounted rates on select programsSubscription to a mailed quarterly newsletterInvitations to "Members Only" events10% discount in the Museum ShopLogo item for new member
Family members receive all benefits of Individual Membership
Student members receive all benefits of Individual Membership
All Individual Membership Benefits, plus:A TCHS Bumper Sticker
All Individual and Contributing Membership Benefits, plus:A Puzzle with a Historic Image from our Collection
All Individual, Contributing, and Advocate Membership Benefits, plus:A Behind-the-Scenes TourInvitation to a Yearly VIP Dinner
No expiration
All Individual, Contributing, Advocate, and Benefactor Membership Benefits, plus:Two Free Tickets to our Annual Meeting
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!