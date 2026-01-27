Individual Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 8, 2027
*Communications: Programming & events
*Select Invitations to Virtual Engagements
*Paid registration to in-person events
No expiration
Special offer to all new member! Receive "Professional" Membership status until June 30, 2026. Afterwards, you may elect to continue as a "Stakeholder" member (at no cost) or upgrade to paid membership options (Professional or Professional-Premium)
Valid until May 8, 2027
*All “Stakeholder Member” Benefits
*Invitations to all Virtual Engagements +
*Comp Registration to Annual Summit +
*Additional Resources & Volunteer Leadership
Valid until May 8, 2027
*All “Professional Member” Benefits +
*Priority & Comp Access to Executive ForumS +
*Select Invitations to NHCC’s PRograms
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