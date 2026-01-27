National Hispanic Corporate Council

Offered by

National Hispanic Corporate Council

About the memberships

Individual Memberships

Stakeholder Membership
Free

Valid until May 8, 2027

*Communications: Programming & events

*Select Invitations to Virtual Engagements

*Paid registration to in-person events

Special Professional Membership (Expires June 30, 2026)
Free

No expiration

Special offer to all new member! Receive "Professional" Membership status until June 30, 2026. Afterwards, you may elect to continue as a "Stakeholder" member (at no cost) or upgrade to paid membership options (Professional or Professional-Premium)

Professional Membership
$195

Valid until May 8, 2027

*All “Stakeholder Member” Benefits

*Invitations to all Virtual Engagements +

*Comp Registration to Annual Summit +

*Additional Resources & Volunteer Leadership

Professional Premium Membership
$295

Valid until May 8, 2027

*All “Professional Member” Benefits +

*Priority & Comp Access to Executive ForumS +

*Select Invitations to NHCC’s PRograms

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