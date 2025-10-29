Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

Crimson Rise SAR FundraiseHER: Soror Challenge

🎓 Crimson Spark (Collegiate Sorors)
$19.13

Collegiate sorors honoring the legacy of 1913 through meaningful participation.

💜 Crimson Visionary
$100

$100 - $349

This level starts at $100. To contribute above this amount (up to $349), please add your additional gift in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field below.


Visionaries giving with purpose to help us rise together and elevate impact across the South Atlantic Region.

💛 Crimson Surge
$350

$350 - $999

This level starts at $350. To give more (up to $999), please add the additional amount in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field below.


Sorors fueling our collective rise and inspiring others to give.

🤍 Crimson Champion
$1,000

$1,000 - $2,499

This level starts at $1,000. To contribute more (up to $2,499), please add the extra amount in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field below.


Champions who lead with generosity and strengthen our region’s mission through impactful giving.

❤️ Crimson Partner
$2,500

$2,500 - $4,999

This level starts at $2,500. To contribute more (up to $4,999), please add the extra amount in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field below.


Partners leading the way in sisterhood and service excellence.

💎 Crimson Circle
$5,000

$5,000+

This level starts at $5,000. To contribute above this amount, please add your additional gift in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field at the bottom of this page.


Leadership-level donors making transformational investments to elevate impact and conference excellence.

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

$

