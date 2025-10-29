Crimson Rise SAR FundraiseHER: Soror Challenge

Hosted by
About this event
Collegiate sorors honoring the legacy of 1913 through meaningful participation.
$100 - $349
This level starts at $100. To contribute above this amount (up to $349), please add your additional gift in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field below.
Visionaries giving with purpose to help us rise together and elevate impact across the South Atlantic Region.
$350 - $999
This level starts at $350. To give more (up to $999), please add the additional amount in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field below.
Sorors fueling our collective rise and inspiring others to give.
$1,000 - $2,499
This level starts at $1,000. To contribute more (up to $2,499), please add the extra amount in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field below.
Champions who lead with generosity and strengthen our region’s mission through impactful giving.
$2,500 - $4,999
This level starts at $2,500. To contribute more (up to $4,999), please add the extra amount in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field below.
Partners leading the way in sisterhood and service excellence.
$5,000+
This level starts at $5,000. To contribute above this amount, please add your additional gift in the “Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.” field at the bottom of this page.
Leadership-level donors making transformational investments to elevate impact and conference excellence.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!