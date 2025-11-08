indivisible Norwich (Because We Care) Virtual Food Drive

Hosted by
A $16 donation helps us purchase 10 boxes of cereal, giving children and families a nourishing breakfast to start their day with dignity.
A $30 donation purchases 24 cans of chunk light tuna (5oz) for quick, nutritious meals packed with protein.
A $22 gift purchases 24 cans of chunk light chicken in water, helping families add lean, healthy protein to their meals with ease.
A $9 gift means 12 cans of chicken noodle soup (10.5oz)—a warm bowl of comfort during tough times.
A $21 donation supplies 12 jars of peanut butter (18oz)—a pantry staple that’s protein-rich, kid-approved, and always in high demand.
For just $12, you can give 12 large jars of grape jelly (19oz) to spread joy on peanut butter sandwiches for children and adults alike.
For just $14, you can provide 24 one-pound bags of white rice, a versatile, filling base that goes a long way in any kitchen.
A $15 donation brings in 20 boxes of elbow macaroni (1lb) to help our families stretch meals and fill plates affordably.
$9 will fill shelves with 24 boxes of macaroni and cheese (7.25oz), delivering comfort and full bellies with every cheesy bite.
An $18 gift provides 24 jars of spaghetti sauce, turning donated pasta into warm, comforting dinners for dozens of hungry neighbors.
A $17 donation provides 12 bottles of apple juice (32oz) to keep kids hydrated and smiling with a taste of something sweet and familiar.
A $31 donation buys 10 one-pound packages of ground beef, making it possible for families to prepare hearty, protein-rich meals.
