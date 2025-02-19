Indonesian Night Market Sponsorship Opportunity

4261 Communications Dr

Norcross, GA 30093, USA

Platinum Sponsorship-Indonesian Night Market 2025
$2,500
Platinum Sponsorship: $2,500.00 includes rental of (during event): **One 10’X10’ tent ** One Table 8FT Long **Two Folded Chairs **Tent Light **Your company logo posted on event flyer **Promotional materials display/distribution at event **Acknowledgment by MC **Two complimentary tickets attending 2025 APAC Gala
Gold Sponsorship-Indonesian Night Market 2025
$1,500
Gold Sponsorship: $1,500.00, includes: ** Your company logo posted on event flyer **Promotional materials display or distribution at event **Acknowledgment by MC **One complimentary ticket attending 2025 APAC Gala
Silver Sponsorship-Indonesian Night Market 2025
$500
Silver Sponsorship: $500.00, includes: **Your company logo posted on event flyer **Acknowledgment by MC during the event **One complimentary raffle for lucky draw
