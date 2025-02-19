Indonesian Night Market Sponsorship Opportunity

Platinum Sponsorship: $2,500.00 includes rental of (during event):
**One 10’X10’ tent
** One Table 8FT Long
**Two Folded Chairs
**Tent Light
**Your company logo posted on event flyer
**Promotional materials display/distribution at event
**Acknowledgment by MC
**Two complimentary tickets attending 2025 APAC Gala
Gold Sponsorship-Indonesian Night Market 2025
$1,500
Gold Sponsorship: $1,500.00, includes:
** Your company logo posted on event flyer
**Promotional materials display or distribution at event
**Acknowledgment by MC
**One complimentary ticket attending 2025 APAC Gala
Silver Sponsorship-Indonesian Night Market 2025
$500
Silver Sponsorship: $500.00, includes:
**Your company logo posted on event flyer
**Acknowledgment by MC during the event
**One complimentary raffle for lucky draw
