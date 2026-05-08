Indy Boys Lacrosse Golf Tournament

The Par 3 Sponsor Package offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with golfers while supporting Independence Boys Lacrosse. Sponsors will have exclusive branding on a designated Par 3 hole and the opportunity to sponsor exciting contest prizes including the Hole-In-One Prize and Closest to the Hole Competition.

This sponsorship provides direct interaction with players throughout the tournament, allowing your business to market on-site with signage, giveaways, and face-to-face engagement at your sponsored hole. Sponsors will also receive visibility on golf cart screens and tournament materials, maximizing exposure to all participants and guests throughout the event.

A great way to showcase your business, connect with the community, and support local student-athletes!

****OPTION TO SPONSOR A HOLE WITHOUT A TEAM AVAILABLE AS WELL. PLEASE CONTACT: [email protected]****