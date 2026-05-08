Indy Boys Lacrosse Golf Tournament

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About this event
Dickson, TN 37055, USA
The Par 3 Sponsor Package offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with golfers while supporting Independence Boys Lacrosse. Sponsors will have exclusive branding on a designated Par 3 hole and the opportunity to sponsor exciting contest prizes including the Hole-In-One Prize and Closest to the Hole Competition.
This sponsorship provides direct interaction with players throughout the tournament, allowing your business to market on-site with signage, giveaways, and face-to-face engagement at your sponsored hole. Sponsors will also receive visibility on golf cart screens and tournament materials, maximizing exposure to all participants and guests throughout the event.
A great way to showcase your business, connect with the community, and support local student-athletes!
****OPTION TO SPONSOR A HOLE WITHOUT A TEAM AVAILABLE AS WELL. PLEASE CONTACT: [email protected]****
The Par 5 Sponsor Package gives your business premium exposure and direct engagement with tournament participants while supporting Independence Boys Lacrosse. Sponsors will be featured at a designated Par 5 hole and will sponsor the exciting Longest Drive Competition prize.
This package allows for direct interaction with golfers throughout the event, providing opportunities for on-course marketing, signage, giveaways, and personal engagement at your sponsored hole. Sponsors will also receive advertising visibility on golf cart screens and tournament materials, ensuring your business is seen by all players and guests during the tournament.
An excellent opportunity to promote your business, build community relationships, and support local student-athletes!
****OPTION TO SPONSOR A HOLE WITHOUT A TEAM AVAILABLE AS WELL. PLEASE CONTACT: [email protected]****
The Par 4 Sponsor Package provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to connect directly with golfers while supporting Independence Boys Lacrosse. Sponsors will receive branding and marketing exposure at a designated Par 4 hole throughout the tournament.
This sponsorship includes the option to have a representative from your company set up at the tee box to interact with players, hand out promotional items, share information about your business, and create a memorable on-course experience for participants. Sponsors will also receive marketing visibility through on-course signage, golf cart screens, and tournament materials to maximize exposure throughout the event.
A great way to build relationships within the community, promote your business, and support local student-athletes!
****OPTION TO SPONSOR A HOLE WITHOUT A TEAM AVAILABLE AS WELL. PLEASE CONTACT: [email protected]****
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