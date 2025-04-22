Indy Dance Festival Masterclasses 2025

Hosted by
Attend 3 classes of your choice on Saturday, July 19th and receive a 20% discount!
We will be in touch to confirm your class selections.
Attend 3 classes of your choice on Sunday, July 20th and receive a 20% discount!
We will be in touch to confirm your class selections.
Taught by Ronne Stone with live accompaniment
Saturday July 19th, 12:15pm-1:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
Experience the energy, rhythm, and tradition of West African dance in this dynamic workshop! Participants will explore traditional movements rooted in cultural storytelling, accompanied by live drumming.
Taught by RJ Bhangra Academy
Saturday July 20th, 12:15pm-1:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level
Learn the energetic and joyful moves of Bhangra, a traditional folk dance from Punjab, India. This class is open to all levels and will get you moving, smiling, and feeling the beat!
Jack of all styles or master of one?
Saturday July 19th, 1:30pm-2:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
A conversation about trends in dance education and the benefits of diversifying your training - bring your lunch and join the conversation!
Taught by Josh Manculich
Saturday July 19th, 2:45pm-4:00pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Intermediate/Advanced In this class, partnering skills will be taught and explored. Students will walk a way with choreographic and tactical tools for developing their own contemporary partnering and dancer-to-dancer connections. Please note that this class will require the use of touch and weight sharing.
Led by Sean Gehlhausen of BOLD Benefits of Learning Dance
Saturday July 19th, 3:00pm-4:00pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University All abilities and disabilities are welcome to experience this BOLD (Benefits of Learning Dance) ballroom dance class. BOLD is a local nonprofit organization that specializes in ballroom dance instruction for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Taught by Jennifer Lott
Saturday July 19th, 4:15pm-5:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level/Intermediate A virtuosic contemporary class. Within a clear structure of warm-up exercises and phrase work, the Countertechnique class thoroughly prepares the body for rehearsal and performance, enabling dancers to move bigger, more fluidly and more spatially, while becoming stronger and more flexible.
Taught by Robert Burden
Saturday July 19th, 4:15pm-5:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level House dancing is a culture that promotes freedom of expression, sharing, a sense of family and an honest connection with the music.
This class we will explore dance vocabulary of The Old School style of House and Hip Hop dance and movement. We will go into movement that is very loose and lots of bouncing. The class will be non stop movement we will have to learn to pace inside the class. Many of the combinations will be repetitive with variations of themes. Be prepared to sweat, bring a water bottle and a sweat towel.
Led by Roberta Wong
Sunday July 20th, 10:00am-11:00am
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Presented in partnership with Dance Every Journey
Taught by Sean Aaron Carmon
Sunday July 20th, 11:15pm-12:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Intermediate/Advanced This class will focus on developing proper classical technique through barre and center exercises, emphasizing alignment, strength, flexibility and musicality. Students will refine their skills with combinations that challenge coordination and artistry.
Instructor Doug King
Sunday July 20th, 11:15pm-12:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Intermediate/Advanced This class will start with a broadway jazz warm up, dance improv and a fast upbeat dance to Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me, Kate.
Honoring Legacy: words from our elders
Sunday July 20th, 12:30pm-1:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Making time and space to listen to those whose shoulders we stand on - bring your lunch and join the conversation!
Taught by Kids Dance Outreach
Sunday July 20th, 12:30pm-1:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Please register the child(ren) participating Join us for a one-time, fun-filled introductory class designed especially for children ages 8–12! This special session offers a taste of KDO’s exciting Program, where live music, accessible movement, and unique teaching methods come together to inspire every child—no experience needed. Come experience the joy of dance and see what KDO is all about!
Taught by Phil Phree
Sunday July 20th, 1:45pm-3:00pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Intermediate This class will focus on a combination of Breakin foundation and individualized movement styles. The wide array of patterns, concepts, floor work movements, athleticism, and musical interpretations present in Breakin can be used to enhance any dancer's repertoire of movement.
Taught by Justin Lewis
Sunday July 20th, 1:45pm-3:00pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Intermediate/Advanced Learn tap dancing technique, performance and a combination! Bring your own tap board if you have one (not required)
Taught by King Koi Roi
Sunday July 20th, 3:15pm-4:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Beginner/Intermediate
No experience needed! Mastering the art of waving will enhance your body control and elevate your dance repertoire with captivating, illusionary movements.
Taught by Lalah Ayan
Sunday July 20th, 3:15pm-4:30pm
3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University
Level: Open Level A confidence-boosting heels class that blends sensual movement, feminine energy, and beginner-friendly choreography. Come feel sexy, strong, and saucy while building technique, stage presence, and self-expression.
