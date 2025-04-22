Indy Dance Festival Masterclasses 2025

Taught by Robert Burden

Saturday July 19th, 4:15pm-5:30pm

3rd floor Lilly Hall, Butler University

Level: Open Level House dancing is a culture that promotes freedom of expression, sharing, a sense of family and an honest connection with the music.

This class we will explore dance vocabulary of The Old School style of House and Hip Hop dance and movement. We will go into movement that is very loose and lots of bouncing. The class will be non stop movement we will have to learn to pace inside the class. Many of the combinations will be repetitive with variations of themes. Be prepared to sweat, bring a water bottle and a sweat towel.