Indy Deaf News 500 (IDN500) Sponsorship Packages

Basic Sponsor
$100

Visibility:

  • 12 ad placements (1 per month) in IDN500 newsletters
  • Permanent logo placement at the bottom of all newsletters (with clickable link)
  • Acknowledgment in a dedicated “Thank You to Our Sponsors” section

Ideal for: Small businesses and grassroots organizations seeking consistent, affordable visibility.

Regular Sponsor
$300

Visibility:

  • 16 ad placements annually (more than once a month) in newsletters
  • Logo featured above Basic Sponsors
  • Acknowledgment in newsletters and on IAD’s social media platforms

Included Perks:

  • 3 closed-captioning installations (valued at $150)
  • 3 custom-designed digital flyers for your brand or events
  • Complimentary image descriptions to ensure accessibility

Ideal for: Mid-sized organizations seeking consistent brand presence and design support.

Premium Sponsor
$500

Visibility:

  • 22 ad placements: 16 in newsletters + 6 stand-alone email blasts
  • Featured on Instagram and Facebook (combined 3,000+ followers)
  • Priority logo placement above Basic and Regular Sponsors

Included Perks:

  • 6 closed-captioning installations (valued at $300)
  • 6 custom digital flyers tailored to your message
  • 3 ASL video translations for your ads (valued at $600)
  • Complimentary image descriptions
  • Performance summary available upon request (email open rate, click-throughs)

Ideal for: Organizations wanting strong community engagement with accessible multimedia content.

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

Visibility:

  • 36 total ads: 24 in newsletters + 12 stand-alone email blasts
  • Premium logo placement above all sponsors in every newsletter
  • Featured regularly on email and social media platforms

Exclusive Perks:

  • 12 closed-captioning installations (valued at $600)
  • 12 custom digital flyers (social media ready)
  • 12 ASL video translations (valued at $2,400)
  • 4 quarterly consultation meetings to review your ad performance, click-throughs, and engagement trends
  • Complimentary image descriptions
  • First priority for spotlight placement and promotional timing

Ideal for: Statewide organizations or large institutions seeking maximum exposure, strategy support, and long-term alignment with the Deaf community.

