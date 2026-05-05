Buick, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Cadillac Car Show Benefiting Indy Honor Flight Do Not Use

Enjoy a relaxing escape at Mallow Run Winery (Bargersville, IN), a charming destination known for its handcrafted wines, scenic vineyard views, and inviting atmosphere. Perfect for a laid-back afternoon or evening, it offers a delightful experience for wine lovers and casual visitors alike.

Includes:

Complimentary wine tasting for each guest present

One complimentary glass of wine for each guest present.

Website: https://www.mallowrun.com/