Buick, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Cadillac Car Show Benefiting Indy Honor Flight Do Not Use

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The picture is 30 inches by 40 inches It is oil on copper. It was a 7 foot sheet of copper free-hand painted originally painted for the government painted by Gavin Goode. He was in the United States Marine Corps and earned medals and outstanding conduct commendations. In 2006, Gavin established SemperFly Studios, a Fine Art and Design company that has garnered global recognition. His clientele includes prominent figures such as Mark Wahlburg, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Michael Franzese, Tommy Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Fat Joe to name a few. In 2024 his piece was unveiled at the World Trade Center and now hangs in the National Museum in Washington DC. Gavin has dedicated the past eleven years to philanthropy, utilizing his skills as a fine arts painter, performance artist, and military mindset to generate substantial funds for various charities, veteran organizations, and fundraisers.
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Step back in time at Conner Prairie, an interactive history park where engaging exhibits, costumed interpreters, and hands-on experiences bring the past to life for all ages. This package includes four general admission tickets plus four tickets for the unforgettable 1859 Balloon Voyage—a rare, tethered helium balloon experience that gently lifts riders hundreds of feet into the air, providing panoramic views of the park and surrounding landscape while evoking the wonder of early flight in a safe, memorable way.
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Enjoy a relaxing escape at Mallow Run Winery (Bargersville, IN), a charming destination known for its handcrafted wines, scenic vineyard views, and inviting atmosphere. Perfect for a laid-back afternoon or evening, it offers a delightful experience for wine lovers and casual visitors alike.
Includes:
Complimentary wine tasting for each guest present
One complimentary glass of wine for each guest present.
Website: https://www.mallowrun.com/
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Experience the excitement of Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, a family-friendly theme park known for its award-winning roller coasters, free soft drinks, and one of the nation’s top-rated water parks. This unforgettable destination offers thrills, relaxation, and fun for all ages—making it the perfect getaway for families and adventure seekers alike.
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We are located in Speedway, Indiana; two miles west of the “The Greatest Race Course in the World!”…the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! Less than 15 minutes from both the Indianapolis Airport and downtown Indianapolis. We have 20 axe targets; each lane is equipped with projected targets with a scoring tablet loaded full of fun games! We can accommodate up to 120 people and can cater food in for you or you may bring your own! We also have a private room that can fit up to 16 people. Each of our sessions offers expert guidance from our seasoned axe coaches. They’ll cover safety protocols and provide comprehensive training to help you master the art of throwing an axe like a pro! Go Nuts!!
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Cheer on the Indianapolis Indians, Indianapolis’s beloved Minor League Baseball team, as they deliver exciting games, family-friendly entertainment, and a classic ballpark experience in the heart of the city.
Complimentary Tickets for four (4) box seats ($76 value) for a game played in the 2026 season.
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Catch the excitement of Indy Eleven with four tickets to a regular season home match. Experience the energy of live professional soccer as Indy’s team takes the field, delivering fast-paced action, passionate fans, and an unforgettable game-day atmosphere perfect for friends and family alike. Redeemable for four (4) tickets to one (1) 2026 Indy Eleven regular season home match at Carroll Stadium.
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Jonathan Taylor (born January 19, 1999) is an American professional football running back for the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League (NFL). Include is a framed Jonathan Taylor autographed photo card and a Colts Neon sign. The frame has a protective clear plastic film that is removable.
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Daniel’s Vineyard is a full production winery that offers a private wine club and event venue for any occasion. Together alongside their five kids, the idea to plant a vineyard was sown in the Tuscan foothills over a bottle of wine by husband and wife, Daniel and Kimberly. Upon arrival back to the states, they began to put their dream into action. In 2010, over 14,000 grapevines were cultivated into the Indiana soil by family, friends, and neighbors. As the vines have flourished over the years, so has Daniel’s Vineyard community.
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Discover the joy of dancing at Carmel Ballroom Dance Studio, a welcoming community studio offering fun and accessible lessons for all ages and skill levels. Led by talented instructors like Allie Tucek, the studio creates a relaxed, encouraging environment where beginners and experienced dancers alike can build confidence, learn new styles, and enjoy the art of dance.
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Local Roots, California Wines (and vibes!) Love tasting great wine in a fun, laid-back, eclectic atmosphere? This is the place! We are a locally-owned winery with a social cause (actually 8 social causes). 50% of our profits are being donated to charities selected by our 8 kids. So come enjoy our wines we hand-craft in the heart of Napa Valley and learn how "One bottle does a world of good!
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Discover The Rejoicing Vine, a unique, mission-driven winery in northwest Indianapolis, Indiana, known for its handcrafted sparkling wines and commitment to sustainability. Set in a peaceful, nature-inspired setting just minutes from the city, it offers a welcoming tasting room, curated wine experiences, and community-focused events—making it a perfect destination to relax, connect, and celebrate life. Redeemable for a winery tour for up to 10 guests including a 3-wine flight for each guest of 21.
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Explore Our Family of Wines in a Relaxed, Inviting Setting.
Visit our Napa-style Tasting Room and explore our newest wine selections in a fun, guided tasting experience. Enjoy eight different wines led by one of our knowledgeable Tasting Room Attendants while discovering new favorites along the way. Browse our gift shop for unique wine-inspired finds, take home bottles you love, and top off your visit with one of our irresistible gourmet desserts fresh from the bakery case. Best news, a reservation is not required for wine tasting.
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Enjoy an exceptional dining experience from Huse Culinary, one of Indianapolis’s premier restaurant groups known for its elevated cuisine and warm hospitality. This package showcases a collection of their standout establishments, including St. Elmo Steak House and Harry & Izzy’s. From legendary steaks and fresh seafood to classic American favorites and modern comfort fare, each location delivers a memorable dining experience perfect for any occasion.
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Included:
Meow freeze dried cat food
Kitty Tug-N-Treat
WellJoy Lint Brush
Skinneeez Stuffing Free Catnip Cat Toy
Kong Pull-A-Parts Toy
Koha Adult Cat Food pouch
3 NutriSource Probiotics pouches
Kong Naturals Premium Catnip
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Included:
Kong Scrunch Knots toy
Fera Pets Probiotic
Fromm Crunchy Os treats
Fromm Adult chicken and rice pate
Kong Twistz Glow in the Dark toy
Spot Bam Bones Plus
Dogginstix chew
Nutri Chomps Rawhide-Free Chew
Speck's Free self Service Dog Wash
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O'Reilly Auto Parts
Power Torque 120 Piece 1/4, 3/8, 1/2 Inch Drive 6, 12 Point SAE, Metric Tool Set - GM5641
Part # GM5641 Line: PTT
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Discover the heart of college athletics at the NCAA Hall of Champions located in downtown Indianapolis, where interactive exhibits bring the spirit of student-athletes to life. Learn about the NCAA’s 1,000+ member colleges and universities and the 530,000+ student-athletes who compete at the highest level.
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YOURS to EXPLORE
At the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, visitors of all ages experience hands-on, minds-on opportunities in an atmosphere that ignites wonder and inspires curiosity. Creating connections and sharing unique stories at all 12 of our locations await.
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Everything a miniaturist needs can be found: furniture, rugs, wallpaper, lamps, dolls, food, plants, and much more. Or, make your own miniatures with building materials, hardware, and lots of furniture kits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!