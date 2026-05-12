Indy Latinx Pride: Un Verano Inolvidable Vendor Registration

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About this event
🍴 Food Vendors – $100
Food vendor spaces are available for $100. All food vendors must comply with local health department regulations and obtain any required permits prior to the event. Current proof of insurance is required and must be submitted before approval.
⚠️ Please note: No open flames, grills, propane, or exposed-flame cooking equipment will be permitted inside the venue per venue regulations. Vendors are responsible for following all venue safety guidelines and operating requirements.
🔞 Age Requirement
Please note this is a 21+ event. All attendees, vendors, and guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID for entry.
📶 Additional Information
Vendors are responsible for providing their own internet access if needed. Electrical outlets are limited. If electricity is required for your booth, please notify us prior to registering so availability can be confirmed.
📧 If you have any questions, please contact Sam at [email protected]
🛍️ Non-Food Vendors – $30
Non-food vendor spaces are available for $30. We welcome local businesses, artists, creators, nonprofits, clothing brands, beauty vendors, and community organizations looking to connect with attendees and showcase their products or services during the event.
🔞 Age Requirement
Please note this is a 21+ event. All attendees, vendors, and guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID for entry.
📶 Additional Information
Vendors are responsible for providing their own internet access if needed. Electrical outlets are limited. If electricity is required for your booth, please notify us prior to registering so availability can be confirmed.
📧 If you have any questions, please contact Sam at [email protected]
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