Indy Latinx Pride: Un Verano Inolvidable Vendor Registration

🍴 Food Vendors – $100

Food vendor spaces are available for $100. All food vendors must comply with local health department regulations and obtain any required permits prior to the event. Current proof of insurance is required and must be submitted before approval.





⚠️ Please note: No open flames, grills, propane, or exposed-flame cooking equipment will be permitted inside the venue per venue regulations. Vendors are responsible for following all venue safety guidelines and operating requirements.





🔞 Age Requirement

Please note this is a 21+ event. All attendees, vendors, and guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID for entry.





📶 Additional Information

Vendors are responsible for providing their own internet access if needed. Electrical outlets are limited. If electricity is required for your booth, please notify us prior to registering so availability can be confirmed.





📧 If you have any questions, please contact Sam at [email protected]