IndyTennis 2026 Membership

IndyTennis is an LGBTQ+ and ally tennis club. We organize tennis and social events for players of all abilities. For a list of all member benefits, visit IndyTennis.com - Membership provides a free IndyTennis t-shirt
IndyTennis T-Shirt, additional purchase seperate from shirt included with membership - deadline for clothing order is April 20, 2026
IndyTennis Fleece Pullover Hoodie - deadline for clothing order is April 20, 2026
IndyTennis Sleeveless Tee - deadline for clothing order is April 20, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!